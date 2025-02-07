As Anthony Edwards continues to make his mark in Minnesota Timberwolves history, it’s clear his place among the franchise’s all-time greats is firmly secured. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls, Edwards tied Kevin Garnett for the second-most 30+ point games in team history. It comes after Edwards made history on January 25th, becoming the Timberwolves’ all-time leader in three-pointers.

Before the game, Edwards and his brother Antoine (aka Bdifferent), an artist, were seen dancing to one of Antoine’s tracks played by the DJ during warmups. This followed an impressive moment when Edwards nailed a half-court shot on his first try. The contagious energy from that pregame moment highlighted how Edwards embraces both basketball and life with the same passion. His love for the game, paired with his deep appreciation for his loved ones, was evident.

Once the game began, Edwards played with the poise and skill of a seasoned veteran. His 49-point outing was a showcase of his complete offensive game: driving aggressively to the basket, knocking down contested three-pointers, and controlling the pace of play. Edwards scored 14 points in the first quarter alone, setting the tone early and giving the Timberwolves a commanding lead. Every step-back jumper, spin move, and explosive drive made it clear why Edwards is considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

For Edwards, it’s not just about the points; it’s about consistency. Tying Garnett’s 30-point game record this early in his career speaks volumes about his development and his relentless desire to be the best.

“Loved his aggressiveness,” Head Coach Chris Finch said postgame. “Getting to the line.”

Edwards echoed his head coach's sentiment while giving credit to his teammates.

“I'm feeling great, feeling incredible,” Edwards said with a giant smile on his face. “Without my teammates, I wouldn't have done anything at all. They've been great all year. Big shoutout to them.”

He also shared how much the crowd means to him, saying the crowd “gives him all the energy he needs.”

“We've got a tough game against the Rockets,” Edwards continued, “but if the crowd brings the same energy, we don't know what's going to happen.”

Anthony Edwards enters Kevin Garnett territory

What sets Edwards apart is his creativity, confidence, and ability to perform in big moments. He doesn’t just score points—he does it in a way that’s electrifying and innovative. Whether the game is tight or the Timberwolves are cruising, Edwards always plays with fiery determination. His consistent ability to show up when it matters gives the team a chance to compete with anyone.

Tying Garnett’s record is just the beginning for Edwards. His future with the Timberwolves looks incredibly bright, and the team’s success will continue to depend on his ability to elevate them, make clutch plays, and shoulder the responsibility of leading night in and night out. Anthony Edwards has firmly established himself as the face of the franchise, and with him leading the way, the Timberwolves’ future has never looked stronger.