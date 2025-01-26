Anthony Edwards has emerged as one of the NBA’s brightest stars since being drafted in 2020 as the No. 1 pick, and at the young age of 23, he has made a phenomenal impact on the game as the Minnesota Timberwolves starting two guard. Now, in his fifth season, he is leading the Timberwolves in multiple categories this season, including points per game (26.3), which puts him among the best scorers in the league.

In the game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, January 25, Edwards scored 34 points along with nine assists and one rebound while shooting 14-23 from the field and 3-8 from 3-point range, which helped his team secure a comfortable 133-104 win.

With his third 3-pointer of the game, Edwards set a franchise record as he passed Karl-Anthony Towns to become the Timberwolves' all-time leader in career 3-pointers, now at 976. Towns previously held the record with 975. Edwards' impressive performance in the second half, where he scored 23 points, helped the Timberwolves extend their lead over the Nuggets after leading by just 11 points at halftime.

In the first quarter, the Timberwolves came out strong, shooting a remarkable 69.2 percent from the field and posting a season-high 40 points. They continued their impressive shooting throughout the game, finishing with 53 field goals and shooting 55.8 percent overall.

This season, Edwards has proven to be one of the best shooters in the NBA. He’s currently averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. His percentage of made 3-point shots rose from last season’s 35.3 percent, and that has greatly benefited the Timberwolves’ offense.

Along with Edwards' exceptional performance, the victory by the Timberwolves brought an end to Nikola Jokic’s extraordinary five-game stretch of triple-doubles. Jokic has had a superb run, too, scoring 20 points, 11 assists, and three rebounds in the game, but it wasn't enough to win it for the Nuggets.

With the victory, the Timberwolves are now 24-21, having won two games in a row. They will face the Atlanta Hawks at home on January 29 up next and will be hoping to keep their winning streak alive.