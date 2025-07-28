The Minnesota Timberwolves went to Las Vegas this summer knowing they already had a loaded frontcourt rotation. Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and a pair of new draft picks have made the position one of the deepest in the league. And yet, the Summer League offered an unexpected bright spot in a player who wasn’t even drafted: Jesse Edwards. The 25-year-old Dutch center made the most of his minutes. He showed that even in a crowded room, there’s still space for talent to rise.

Big Money, Big Questions

Committing five years and $125 million to a backup big man is a bold move. That's even when that big is arguably the best reserve center in the league. Reid’s new deal raises legitimate questions about what the Timberwolves envision for their roster in the near future.

That kind of money only makes sense if the organization believes Reid is headed for a larger role, potentially as the eventual successor to Gobert.

The numbers from last season underscore why that succession plan might already be in the back of their minds. With Gobert anchoring the defense and Reid coming off the bench, Minnesota lineups posted a strong plus-6.7 net rating. When Reid shifted into the starting center spot while Gobert sat, that net rating dropped to plus-3.4.

Gobert, of course, remains elite. He claimed Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023–24 and made the All-Defensive Second Team last season. That said, age-related decline is inevitable.

The Wolves could have opted to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency instead. However, their willingness to let him walk signals a deeper faith in their guard depth and a long-term plan built around maintaining strength up front. Whether that calculation was the right one remains to be seen.

From G League Workhorse to Summer League Standout

Jesse Edwards’ story isn’t flashy. He went undrafted out of West Virginia in 2024 after four seasons at Syracuse. He then spent the bulk of his rookie year grinding in Iowa with Minnesota’s G League affiliate. In 36 games there, Edwards averaged 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. He was a steady interior presence who earned a brief taste of NBA action with two late-season appearances.

The 25-year-old recently accepted his two-way qualifying offer. That ensured another year in the Timberwolves’ developmental system. However, if his Summer League finale was any indication, he might be ready for more.

In Minnesota’s narrow 104–101 loss to the Houston Rockets to close out Las Vegas play, Edwards delivered his best performance yet. He put up 18 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks on 7-of-12 shooting. Yes, he missed four of his eight free throws. Still, he was a force at both ends, controlling the paint and showing the touch that made him a reliable scorer in college and the G League.

A Glimpse of What He Brings

Now, Edwards isn’t a stretch-five who’s going to open up the floor with three-point shooting. Instead, his value comes from doing all the gritty, unsung things big men are supposed to do. He runs the floor hard, sets bruising screens, rebounds on both ends, and provides reliable rim protection. His 1.4 blocks per game across five Summer League contests were a continuation of what he’s done at every level. He can contest everything and make the paint a dangerous place for opposing drivers.

In those five games, Edwards averaged 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in limited minutes. That doesn’t jump off the page, but context matters. On a roster built to get extended looks at lottery picks Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky, Edwards had to carve out whatever minutes he could. When his chance came in the finale, he seized it.

Can Edwards Crack the Wolves’ Rotation?

Here’s the hard truth, though: Minnesota’s frontcourt logjam is brutal. Gobert and Reid are established rotation players. Beringer, the Wolves’ first-round pick, has a clear developmental priority. And Zikarsky, taken in the second round, is a long-term project with significant size.

Still, Edwards offers something the Timberwolves know has value: consistency. He doesn’t make mistakes and provides dependable size and energy whenever called upon.

That may not earn him minutes in Minneapolis right away, but it does give him a chance to keep building his case. If Minnesota makes a move at the trade deadline that clears some frontcourt congestion, the Wolves could do far worse than call on someone who already knows their system and has been productive within it.

A Player Worth Watching

Summer League often serves as a launchpad for players on the fringe, and Jesse Edwards’ final performance was the kind that lingers in coaches’ minds. Whether his opportunity comes in Minnesota or with another team, he’s shown he has the tools to contribute at the NBA level.

For now, Edwards will keep grinding with Iowa, honing the defensive instincts and interior game that earned him a two-way contract. And if the Wolves’ frontcourt picture shifts, don’t be surprised if this undrafted big finds a way to stick on an NBA roster.