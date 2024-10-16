The Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks faced off for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and Keita Bates-Diop, and the game didn't pass without its fireworks. In the 115-110 Knicks victory, things got especially chippy between DiVincenzo and his former team in his return to Madison Square Garden.

After a video surfaced that appeared to show DiVincenzo telling his former bench, “Thank you for the trade, Thibs. Thank you for the trade… That's what happens when they let you run the show. That's what happens when they let you run the show. ”

It appears that DiVincenzo and the Knicks have bad blood. Post-game, DiVincenzo even had to be separated from Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson after the two exchanged heated words.

“They had me on video saying it,” DiVincenzo told reporters after the game. “I'm not there anymore; I play competitively, I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that's all it was.”

Thankfully, DiVincenzo could back up the trash talk with his play. DiVincenzo was tied as the second-leading scorer on the Timberwolves with 15 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. But after the dust had settled, Randle set the record straight, looking to stick up for his teammate.

What did Timberwolves forward Julius Randle say about Donte DiVincenzo?

Although Randle declined to delve into “personal stuff” after DiVincenzo’s fiery exchange with Brunson, he did go up to bat for his teammate.

“Donte is a grown man. He was standing his ground,” Randle said. “And he’s a competitor at heart. That’s just really what it is. I don’t really think much about it. It’s basketball at the end of the day. We’re not going to get into the personal stuff.”

Randle, scheduled to make his Timberwolves debut in Wednesday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, was on the sideline Sunday when teammate DiVincenzo started trash-talking his former team. He averaged 24.0 points per game last season, just shy of his career-high 25.1 points per game the year prior.

Randle isn’t the three-point threat that Towns was for Minnesota, but the big man needs to show up plenty in the box score. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch may have to re-work the offense a bit. However, there is plenty of room for Randle to emerge with his new team. The Timberwolves can’t afford him to be timid in achieving those results.