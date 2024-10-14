In his first game back to Madison Square Garden, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo didn't waste any time mouthing off to his old team, the New York Knicks. While at the free throw line minutes into the preseason game, DiVincenzo said thanks for trading him and gave someone, perhaps Rick Brunson or Tom Thibodeau, another message.

“That's what happens when they let you run the show!”

Just over a week ago, DiVincenzo penned an emotional farewell to the Knicks, perhaps more to the fans than the organization, given his outburst.

“Thank you fans! Thank you for one of the best years of my life. The energy, the love, the tenacity, and the fun we had,” DiVincenzo said. “It was just one season, but one for the record books. Thanks for briefly letting me into your storied legacy and in your legendary family. Until next time…”

And after the game, it appears teammates had to get between and separate Rick Brunson and DiVincenzo.

The Knicks won the preseason matchup, 115-110.

A new rivalry is taking shape between Knicks and Timberwolves

Can two teams that only play twice yearly end up in a rivalry? There aren't many that span conferences.

Two weeks ago, the New York Knicks sent DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. This quickly ended what was already known as the “Nova Knicks.”

Considering how far ahead the Boston Celtics were last year in the Eastern Conference, it makes sense that the Knicks felt like they had to make a big move. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have more leeway given that the West is more wide open. Between the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and T-Wolves, the conference could move in any team's favor.

DiVincenzo gives the Timberwolves an elite off-the-bench scorer. Last season, he set personal bests averaging 15.5 points per game and looked like a difference-maker during the postseason.

What makes the Timberwolves special? ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel spelled it out clearly in his latest NBA Power Rankings where he has Minnesota at No. 8.

“Anthony Edwards. That is all you need to know about the Minnesota Timberwolves entering the new season, because when there is a will and a way, Edwards is going to step up. The young star did so when he took the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season, and he stepped up at numerous points for Team USA in the Olympics this summer. At 23 years old, it is not hard to call Edwards a top-10 player in the league right now simply because he has the same killer mentality that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had where they wouldn't let anyone dictate their play.”

Minnesota's regular season begins on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 p.m. EST.