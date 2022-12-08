By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Friday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz is going to be a big one. This is especially the case for Rudy Gobert who will be coming back to his former stomping ground for the first time since his blockbuster trade to Minnesota during the summer.

For his part, however, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards doesn’t seem to care very much. Edwards was asked by reporters to share his thoughts on the upcoming marquee matchup, to which the young rising star responded in the most Anthony Edwards way possible:

“What makes it a big one?” Edwards asked with a straight face.

It doesn’t look like he was kidding either. Edwards seems to have completely forgotten about the revenge narrative involving Gobert and his former team.

When he was reminded, however, Edwards quickly expressed his desire to get a win in Utah:

“Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, we definitely want to win. … For Rudy, too. For sure,” he said.

This is just classic Anthony Edwards, and this is exactly why fans love him. That is for TImberwolves fans, at least. This dude has been in his fair share of controversies in the few years in the NBA, and let’s just say that he isn’t exactly the most well-loved player for opposing teams. The fact that he usually balls out against said teams may be a factor here. The way he played the role of the lead antagonist in Adam Sandler’s Hustle extremely well may have had some sort of impact on his reputation, too.

What cannot be denied, however, is that this young man has a very bright future ahead of him.