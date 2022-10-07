Standing at 7’1”, there aren’t many players in the NBA, or the world for that matter, that stand taller than Rudy Gobert. But the Minnesota Timberwolves center found one on Thursday in fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

Following a showcase game between Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 from one of France’s highest professional leagues, and the G League Ignite, Wembanyama posed for pictures alongside Rudy Gobert who was in attendance. In the photos, Wembanyama is a few inches taller than Gobert. Wembanyama is listed at 7’4”.

7’1” center Rudy Gobert says “I feel good, I feel small” next to 7’4” French countryman Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/TSJDvjni79 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 6, 2022

Widely considered to be the front-runner of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Gobert isn’t the only freakishly tall player in the league that Victor Wembanyama makes look small. Currently, the two tallest players in the NBA are the New York Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis and the Houston Rockets’ Boban Marjonovic. Both are listed at 7’3”. That would make Wembanyama taller than any current NBA player.

Wembanyama’s height is one of the things that make him such a standout prospect in the eyes of NBA scouts. Few players his size are able to move on the court the way he does and carry the type of offensive arsenal that he has. Even fewer can make the defensive impact in the paint that he can.

In another showcase game against the Ignite Tuesday, Wembanyama finished with 37 points, four rebounds and five blocked shots while shooting 7-11 from three-point range. On Thursday, he finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.

It will still be another year before Wembanyama can set foot on an NBA court, but he did incredibly well towards making the claim for being the league’s top draft pick next summer.