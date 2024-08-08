The Minnesota Timberwolves have a budding superstar in Anthony Edwards, one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, and his former teammate, Taurean Prince, spoke on Edwards' best trait during an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast with Theo Pinson.

“Ant's best talent is he's coachable,” Taurean Prince said on the Run Your Race podcast. “So once I saw that in him, I'm like, oh he listens? It's a different ball game when somebody that talented listens you know what I'm saying and don't think they got it all figured out. In the gym, always, whether it's shootaround day, last one in the gym, whether it's practice day, last one in the gym. Been working on the back-to-the-basket stuff, bank shots, he just now pulling it out this season, so it's like, little things like that it's just crazy to see from afar knowing what he was doing on the daily.”

There was some skepticism regarding Anthony Edwards when he was in the NBA Draft due to him saying that his favorite sport was football, and that led to some questioning his dedication to playing basketball. Clearly, he has the work ethic to succeed, and Prince's revelation about him always being the last one in the gym shows that as well.

Edwards is now with Team USA, hoping to bring home a gold medal in the Olympics. Then he will turn his focus to bringing the Timberwolves to the mountaintop. They got close last year, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals after beating the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Anthony Edwards has been confident since day 1 with the Timberwolves

Theo Pinson went on to bring up Edwards' confidence, and Prince confirmed that, talking about an experience he has during the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Nuggets.

“1000%, I remember we was in a series against Denver my last year there and I think we lost the first two,” Prince said. “And I forgot who said it was like, ‘man we should try this or that,' Ant said, ‘man, just give me the ball.'”

The Timberwolves ended up losing that series in five games, but Edwards did have a standout performance in Game 4 of that series, which showed a glimpse of what he could become in the future. It will be interesting to see how Edwards fares this coming season and if he can find success in the playoffs.