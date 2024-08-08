ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the desert to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Kolby Allard vs. Jordan Montgomery

Kolby Allard (0-0) with a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8 innings pitched, 5K/2BB, .267 oBA

Last Start: at Seattle Mariners: No Decision, 4 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 1 game, 0 starts, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 4 innings pitched, 4K/2BB, .154 oBA

Jordan Montgomery (7-5) with a 6.37 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 77.2 innings pitched, 51K/29BB, .314 oBA

Last Start: at Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 8.39 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 39.2 innings pitched, 28K/19BB, .368 OBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -106

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB.TV

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are one of the better hitting teams in the MLB. They are fifth in the MLB in batting average, seventh in slugging percentage, seventh in home runs, and eighth in runs scored. The Phillies do a lot of damage at the plate, and there is a great chance for that to continue in this game. Philadelphia is also much better against left-handed pitching this season, so Montgomery is going to be in some real trouble this game.

Jordan Montgomery is not having the season he had hoped for after winning the World Series in 2023. Montgomery, at Chase Field, is allowing opponents to bat almost .370 0ff him. That is an extremely high average, and right-handed hitters are hitting especially well off him. Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, and Alec Bohm are all poised to have a huge game. As long as the Phillies keep hitting as they have been, they will win this game.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are going to need to give Montgomery some run support in this game. Luckily, Arizona can match Philadelphia on offense. The Diamondbacks are top-10 in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and average exit velocity. In the month of August, the Diamondbacks have already hit 16 home runs this month, which is more than three per game. The Diamondbacks have to keep this up Thursday night if they want to beat the Phillies.

Arizona is facing Kolby Allard in this game, and he has made just two appearances this season. Historically, Allard has not been a great pitcher. The Diamondbacks should be able to do some damage against him. Allard had a good start against the Mariners, but they are a weaker offensive team. The Diamondbacks are a much better offense, and I am expecting them to put up three or four runs off him.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet on the Diamondbacks when Montgomery pitches. Yes, the Diamondbacks have been able to win with him on the mound, but he does not make it easy. I expect the Phillies to have a very good game off Montgomery. I am going to take Philadelphia to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+140)