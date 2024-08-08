The Atlanta Braves have not been able to recapture the heights of their 104-win 2023 season, and it's thanks in large part to their struggles on the offensive side of the ball. On Thursday, the Braves cut ties with a former postseason hero who has struggled immensely from the plate in Eddie Rosario, designating the 32-year-old left fielder for assignment, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Rosario was brought back by the Braves in an attempt to jumpstart the offense and facilitate a career revival of sorts for the 32-year-old. He struggled to begin the year after signing a $2 million deal with the Washington Nationals in the offseason, and the Nationals deemed that releasing him from his contract was for the best after he slashed .183/.226/.329 in 235 plate appearances.

The Braves promptly picked Eddie Rosario up in early July; Rosario has a history of delivering for the Braves, particularly in the 2021 postseason, so Atlanta saw the value in bringing him in. Alas, Rosario was a net-negative during his time with the Braves this season, as he was worth -0.7 WAR, per Fangraphs, in only 84 plate appearances (24 games) with the team.

Eli White, a 30-year-old outfielder, will be coming in to take Rosario's place on the roster, per O'Brien. White does not provide too much value at the plate, slashing .183/.258/.299 for his career, but he has a history of being a solid to good defender, which should at least make him a helpful player for the Braves to have even if his contributions may not be the flashiest.

Eddie Rosario is a shell of his former self, gets released by Braves

Related NewsArticle continues below
MLB rumors: ‘Good chance’ Braves’ Brian Snitker retires after 2025
Brewers vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick – 8/8/2024
Braves make big Bryce Elder move after horrific outing vs. Brewers
Braves’ Michael Harris II’s injury timeline gets important update

Eddie Rosario was never the most complete player on the plate; he wasn't exactly adept at getting on-base often. But he knew that his strengths as a hitter was in his ability to hit the ball hard. He was a driving force in the Minnesota Twins' lineup in the late 2010s, and then in 2021, he emerged as a playoff hero for the Braves after he was acquired from the then-Cleveland Indians basically for free.

He played in every game of the Braves' World Series run three years ago, starting 15 of 16 games. The slugging left-fielder slashed a mightily impressive .383/.456/.617, drawing eight walks against just 10 strikeouts. He was a force to be reckoned with in the NLCS, going 14-25 as the Braves took care of business against the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

Rosario understandably became a fan favorite, but his 2022 season was a disaster on all fronts and 2023, despite being a bounce-back season at the plate, wasn't that much better for him. Given how much he's struggled in 2024, Rosario might be at the end of his rope as a big-leaguer, barring a major career turnaround.