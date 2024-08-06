It's a big day for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the presumptive vice presidential candidate for the Democratic party in the upcoming Presidential election. This is not just because current Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Walz to run alongside her but also because it's clear that Walz knows ball. Last year, during the Minnesota Timberwolves' stellar season, Walz was a massive supporter of the state's NBA team. Not only did Walz officially make May 22 “Wolves Back Day” in Minnesota, but perhaps he also played a part in Naz Reid's Sixth Man of the Year campaign.

Walz made the post on X, formerly Twitter, right after Reid and the Timberwolves clobbered the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Anthony Edwards led the team in scoring, but Reid gave Minnesota a spark to steal the win and bullied Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon all game.

Reid would average 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds against the Nuggets, helping the Timberwolves win the series 4-3. Unfortunately, Walz's magic only went so far, as Minnesota fell to the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference Finals. However, with the biggest Timberwolves fan in line to perhaps become the next Vice President, people are beginning to wonder: The question is not what Naz Reid can do for Governor Tim Walz, but what can Governor Walz do for Naz Reid?

Can the Timberwolves win it all next season?

While Walz is gearing up to help Harris in the upcoming Presidential election, Reid and the Timberwolves are gearing up for next season. Minnesota's bittersweet end to last season exposed some major weaknesses. The Timberwolves needed a backup point guard and additional scoring support to take pressure off a superstar like Edwards. Thankfully, Minnesota knew their needs and addressed almost everything with their tactical offseason moves.

The Timberwolves offseason began in the 2024 NBA Draft by acquiring two dynamic scoring guards, Rob Dillingham and Terrance Shannon Jr., to answer their biggest needs. Minnesota then replaced Kyle Anderson's loss to the Golden State Warriors by signing Joe Ingles. All in all, it was a quiet offseason for Minnesota, but, like Walz, they've quietly kept themselves in the thick of things.

Going forward, the Timberwolves should expect to win a championship. While it might not be this upcoming season, the clock is ticking on this group after they took the NBA by storm last year. The pieces are in place to complement a team that dominated the Western Conference last season. Now, it's time for the Timberwolves to walk the walk and not just talk the talk.