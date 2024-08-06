In a recent episode of Dwight Howard’s podcast ‘Above the Rim,' former Los Angeles Lakers stars Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins, along with Quinn Cook, discussed their experiences and perspectives on their time with the Lakers. The trio, fresh off a championship win in The Asian Tournament in Taiwan, did not shy away from expressing their frustrations, particularly targeting Lakers' General Manager Rob Pelinka.

During their 2020 season, the Lakers dominated the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble, establishing themselves as a formidable force. They nearly swept the Western Conference, overpowering teams including the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets. The Lakers clinched their title by defeating the Miami Heat in a six-game NBA Finals series. Notably, they maintained a perfect record of 57-0 when leading after three quarters throughout the season.

Los Angeles Lakers' roster shift post-2020 sparks Dwight Howard reaction

That season, the Lakers' center position featured significant depth with players like JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, and it would have included DeMarcus Cousins if an injury hadn't sidelined him. However, after their 2020 championship, the Lakers shifted their strategy, frequently positioning Anthony Davis at center—a role different from the power forward position where he had previously excelled.

Dwight Howard voiced his dissatisfaction with the changes in the team’s roster following their championship run. “The only thing I’m mad about is that they didn’t keep all of us together,” Howard stated. He directly addressed Pelinka in his comments, expressing a mix of disappointment and affection, “It was Rob Pelinka, man, God Rob! Why you do that to us, man! Love you, Rob, but dang, man, we had the squad, we could’ve run it back and we would’ve been healthier for next year.”

Howard reflected on the potential of the team, suggesting that they could have repeated their success, “I’ll never forget that for the rest of my life, that s**t probably going to sting me for a minute. I felt like we could’ve won three. At least got to the finals three times, I don’t see nobody beating us.”

DeMarcus Cousins critiques GM Rob Pelinka for not utilizing Anthony Davis at power forward

DeMarcus Cousins also chimed in, highlighting the exceptional team chemistry of the 2020 Lakers. “Our team chemistry was through the roof. That team, we went everywhere together,” Cousins recalled. He critiqued the managerial decisions regarding the lineup, particularly how they affected Davis:

“When it comes to building a championship team, obviously you got to have your two stars and they have that with LeBron and AD, but you got to have pieces that complement your stars. It may not necessarily complement LeBron but if you’ve paid attention to AD’s career, it’s never made sense to me, AD’s greatest years is when he’s playing the four. He won a championship playing the four. He’s said it himself but for some reason his GM is like ‘na, we’ll put you at the five.'”

Howard and Cousins express a broader dissatisfaction with the Lakers’ management's strategic decisions post-championship. Despite the team's struggles, their commentary underscores a yearning for the potential success had the championship roster been preserved.

As the Lakers prepare for the 2024-25 season, they are actively rebuilding a squad capable of championship contention. Critiques from former players like Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins emphasize the need for a strategic reevaluation. The Lakers, under the guidance of General Manager Rob Pelinka, are considering a return to the successful 2020 formula that emphasized a strong frontcourt presence alongside Anthony Davis.