Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen is expected to continue garnering trade interest around the NBA, even after signing a three-year extension with the Cavs, according to a report. After signing the three-year deal, Allen can’t be traded until February. But because he signed the extension at the right time, he’ll be eligible to be traded before the annual trade deadline this coming season. Of course, teams could pursue him even beyond this season. But the Cavs quickly got Allen to agree to a contract extension, with possible future moves already in mind.

“The Cavaliers on Friday made it official and announced Jarrett Allen’s three-year, $91 million contract extension,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “It’s believed that Allen was essentially obligated to sign the deal before Aug. 6 as a condition of Cleveland extending him at the maximum amount allowed based on the 26-year-old’s current contract.”

“Allen thus becomes eligible to be traded on Feb. 2, 2025 … four days before next season’s deadline. Rest assured that the Cavaliers’ proverbial phone will continue to ring with Allen interest, as it has for years, given the ongoing belief leaguewide that Evan Mobley and Allen are a suspect long-term fit as a duo. The Cavaliers, of course, recently signed Mobley and star guard Donovan Mitchell to max extensions.”

“As with [Lauri] Markkanen, Allen would have been ineligible to be traded during the upcoming season had his extension been formally signed after Tuesday.”

Last season, Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game. He was key for the Cavs in the playoffs' first round against the Orlando Magic. But he was eventually sidelined due to a fractured rib.

Why would the Cavs trade Jarrett Allen?

Allen’s fit with big man Evan Mobley will be a key storyline for the Cavs this coming season. While the two bigs have formed a strong defensive frontcourt in their three seasons together, there have been questions about their viability from a spacing perspective.

Cleveland and the rest of the NBA just saw how the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship relatively easily. The Celtics have shooting at every position, which the Cavs don't have at center with Allen. Although Mobley isn't a three-point marksman, he at least has showcased his ability to score from the perimeter. So, if Cleveland wants to win it all, they might have to make Mobley their center and find shooting alongside him elsewhere.

That, in turn, would make Allen a sacrifice. So that's where the timing of this extension comes into play. Cleveland can pull the trigger this season on a trade if the pairing between Allen and Mobley remains suspect. But, more importantly, it allows the Cavs to get the most attractive offer possible. If Cleveland trades Allen, they want to take a step forward, not backward, when losing him.