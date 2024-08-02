Fresh off making the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be challenged during the 2024-25 season. Anthony Edwards has finally put the Timberwolves on the map in the Western Conference after years of struggle, yet the dynamic of this organization has changed. The challenge for teams isn't necessarily hunting down the top teams in the league, but it's how they reinforce success by going from the hunters to the hunted.

Edwards isn't going to change. The young star will enter the 2024-25 season as a possible MVP candidate, and Edwards' demeanor of always wanting to dominate on the court isn't going to change. However, question marks exist for the rest of the Timberwolves' roster.

Despite being the best defensive team in the league last season, the Timberwolves were not as great offensively. Outside of Edwards, this team struggled to score at times, especially with All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns missing 20 games. As a whole, there are definitely concerns about the Timberwolves overall depth and scoring prowess, specifically on their bench.

It was Naz Reid last year who proved to be the firepower Minnesota needed off the bench. In fact, Reid was named the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three-point range off the bench. While Reid's success was obviously a highlight for the Timberwolves, the big man now enters the 2024-25 season as his team's only reliable bench talent.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is likely to step into a bigger role, and it is possible that Minnesota looks to Josh Minott as a young, lengthy forward they can turn to at certain points. The problem, and perhaps the biggest mistake the Timberwolves made in free agency, is that they let Kyle Anderson and Monte Morris depart this offseason. The Timberwolves lost experience, and more importantly, they didn't replace the lost production of their two key secondary players.

This could wind up being a mistake that comes back to haunt the Timberwolves.

Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris departures

A player's numbers don't always tell the whole story. This is especially true for both Anderson and Morris pertaining to their roles with the Timberwolves during the 2023-24 season.

Morris was certainly the less important of the two players, as he was acquired by Minnesota ahead of the trade deadline. In 27 games, the veteran point guard averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range.

While he only played in an average of 15.1 minutes per game, Morris made an impact as depth behind Mike Conley and another viable three-point shooting option the Timberwolves could rely on. Not to mention, his experiences around the league made him a great locker room presence for this team.

Three-point shooting can be replicated, but the Timberwolves now lack experience in their backcourt. If Conley is to get hurt, which is a higher possibility now that he's going to be turning 37 years old this upcoming year, the Timberwolves will be forced to rely on rookie lottery pick Rob Dillingham. Even though he was drafted for this very role, Dillingham did not put together the best of performances for the Timberwolves at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The lack of continuity the Timberwolves have at the point guard position after letting Morris sign with the Phoenix Suns on a minimum deal is definitely a slight concern.

The biggest departure the Timberwolves faced this offseason was Anderson agreeing to a deal in free agency with the Golden State Warriors. As bad as losing Anderson is, matters are worse now that he is on the roster of a conference rival.

At 30 years old, Anderson proved to be a really solid and versatile player in Minnesota over the last two seasons. Anderson is the perfect example of the numbers not telling the whole story, especially since he makes all the plays that don't necessarily show up in the stats. When there is a loose ball, Anderson is the one going after it. When an extra pass needs to be made, the veteran is oftentimes the one sacrificing a scoring opportunity to get his teammates a better look.

Glue guys are essential to success in the NBA, and Anderson has proven to be one of the best in the league when it comes to holding his team together. The Timberwolves replaced Anderson with Joe Ingles on the wing, which is a somewhat puzzling move given Ingles' struggles as a defender. Unless Minott or someone else deep on Minnesota's bench elevates their play, the loss of Anderson is going to come back to haunt the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves to be three-point reliant

Nobody on the Timberwolves' current roster is going to be able to replicate what Anderson could do for them on both sides of the court. That is why losing him may just be the biggest mistake this organization has made in free agency.

However, the other major mistake that the Timberwolves made was becoming one-dimensional. More specifically, this team is going to be so reliant on three-point shooting outside of Edwards' playmaking abilities.

Although Morris was a strong three-point shooter, Anderson really struggled from distance this past year. So, the Timberwolves brought in Ingles, who shot 43.5 percent from deep with the Orlando Magic last season, and more minutes will be going to Alexander-Walker, who shot 39.1 percent from three-point range. Neither player is known for being much of a shot creator for themselves or others. Ingles was earlier in his career, but recent injuries and age have caught up to him.

Perhaps the idea of expanding their offense outside of just being a strong three-point shooting team will fall on the shoulders of Dillingham and Terrance Shannon Jr., the team's two first-round picks from June's draft. At the same time, putting faith in two rookies to help lead the charge offensively in order to get back to the Western Conference Finals isn't the best idea.

The fact of the matter is that the Timberwolves are going to be very predictable on offense after failing to make any substantial upgrades this offseason, specifically in free agency. Edwards is the only unguardable player on this roster. As good as Towns can be, he tends to shy away from contact and play more on the perimeter instead of putting in work as a physical big man in the paint. Over the last few seasons, Towns' rebounding and paint scoring have declined significantly, while his three-point shooting volume has increased.

Jaden McDaniels is another player who tends to spend his time on the perimeter and in the corner instead of attacking the paint as well. The Timberwolves don't seem to be alarmed that he shot only 33.7 percent from distance this past season.

And then there is Rudy Gobert, who is not a perimeter weapon whatsoever. The problem with Gobert is that he doesn't tend to command much of a presence in the paint on offense other than as a lob threat and an offensive rebounder. These two attributes are great, and they helped the Timberwolves be one of the best teams in the West last season, but the lack of ability to play in the low post and draw defenses in doesn't open up the floor as much for his team's shooters.

The Timberwolves are going to run their offense through Edwards during the 2024-25 season while keeping the vast majority of their roster on the perimeter as three-point shooting weapons. This could wind up being a brilliant game plan, but it is also a recipe for disaster. If you need proof of this, just look back a few years at the Houston Rockets and what they achieved with James Harden.

The mistake of giving up consistent play and veteran leadership, especially in Anderson's case, will eventually catch up to the Timberwolves.