The Tennessee Titans roster was shaken when Derrick Henry departed for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Nevertheless, the Titans made other moves to bolster the team, like signing ex-Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie. Awuzie gave some interesting insight into his jersey number selection process with his new team.
Awuzie pays respect to Derrick Henry amid Titans arrival
Chidobe Awuzie agreed to a deal with Tennessee after three seasons with the Bengals. However, he arrived just as Henry left for the Ravens. Nevertheless, Awuzie is in the process of choosing a new jersey number and is having trouble with a selection.
“All the good numbers taken, idk what imma wear this year,” Awuzie posted on X.
A fan then recommended he take No. 22, Henry's old number, but he refused and paid respect to the legendary Titans running back saying, “Can't do that outta respect.”
Awuzie's choice is noble. Henry left a historical mark during his time with the Titans.
Why Derrick Henry has a special place in Titans fans' hearts
Henry had a stellar seven-year tenure with Tennessee. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and one First Team AP-All Pro honor. Moreover, he had one of the most dominant rushing seasons in NFL history in 2020. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout rushed for 2,017 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Unsurprisingly, Henry continues to reign as one of the league's best rushers. He comes off a season where he ranked second in rushing yards (1,167) and tied for seventh in TDs (12).
The Ravens had a great showing in 2023-24, but their offense will be even scarier with Henry's arrival.
Meanwhile, the Titans continue to make moves to bolster their roster after a subpar 6-11 season. It will be interesting to see how the team handles the rest of the 2024 NFL free agency period.