Injuries are always a constant in the NFL. Teams around the league are fighting for playoff position with one another, as the postseason is not too far away. That means a significant injury at this point in the season could almost certainly put any player out of commission for the rest of the year.

Unfortunately, this week's injury roundup is longer than it was in Week 10. And features some important players for contending teams.

Let's explore some of the most important injuries to take place during Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist)

Pittsburgh's veteran quarterback suffered an injury during the third quarter against the Bengals.

Rodgers suffered a left wrist injury after a brutal sack. He left the game and did not return. Though it is worth noting that the game was well in hand at that point, so it made little sense to put Rodgers back on the field.

There is some concern that Rodgers may have suffered a significant injury here. As a quarterback, a wrist injury on his throwing hand can be debilitating. Especially if it prevents Rodgers from adequately gripping the football.

The Steelers will learn more about the severity of Rodgers' injury over the next few days.

To make matters worse, running back Jaylen Warren left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Rodgers is hopeful that he can get healthy before his Week 12 matchup against the Bears.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee)

Penix suffered a knee injury against Carolina after being sacked on a third down. He remained down on the field before tossing his helmet at team doctors and trainers.

It seems that Penix immediately feared the worse with his injury. And the most recent reporting suggests that Penix was right to be worried.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Penix suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury.

The second-year quarterback will seek a second opinion. However, Schefter noted that the results so far are not very encouraging.

Thankfully the Falcons have Kirk Cousins ready and waiting to lead the offense.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel (concussion)

The injuries just keep coming for Browns quarterbacks.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel went into concussion protocol during halftime on Sunday. The Browns replaced Gabriel with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, which drew cheers from their home fans.

Going through concussion protocol is a lengthy process, so Browns fans will have to be patient before they get another update.

Hopefully Gabriel can get healthy soon and return to the field. But if he can't Sanders is always there to hold down the job.

Either way, Cleveland's season is going nowhere at 2-8.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs (knee)

The Packers offense is predicated on the running game. Which made it so devastating to lose Josh Jacobs during Week 11.

Jacobs left with a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The veteran running back will undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. But Green Bay is already optimistic that Jacobs avoided a serious injury.

That's good news. But the injury comes at a bad time as Green Bay is gearing up to play both Minnesota and Detroit over the next two games.

Linebacker Quay Walker also left Sunday's game with a stinger and did not return.

Chargers RB Kimani Vidal (thigh)

The Chargers just cannot stay healthy at running back in 2025.

LA lost Kimani Vidal to a thigh injury during the first half against Jacksonville on Sunday. He did not return.

If Vidal misses any time, the Chargers may be forced to turn to backups Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams. They are truly at the bottom of the barrel with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris already on injured reserve.

Hopefully Hampton is able to return over the next couple of weeks. Otherwise, the Chargers could be in trouble.

Titans WR Calvin Ridley (fibula)

The veteran Titans receiver suffered a major injury on Sunday.

Ridley returned to action in Week 11 after missing a month with a hamstring issue. Unfortunately, his season ended shortly afterwards as he suffered a broken fibula against the Texans.

Ridley's injury was almost immediately identified as a season-ending injury because of the severity of the injury and how late it is during the regular season.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of Ridley this offseason. His contract features a potential out in 2026, and that could likely lead to a divorce from the Titans.

Eagles T Lane Johnson (foot)

The Eagles crushed the Lions on Sunday Night Football. But that victory may have come at the cost of one important offensive player.

Veteran right tackle Lane Johnson left Sunday's game with a foot injury. He was replaced by backup left tackle Fred Johnson for the rest of the game.

Philadelphia did not provide an update on Johnson after the game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Johnson suffered a Lisfranc sprain. He is likely to miss four-six weeks and will likely land on injured reserve as a result.

If that timeline holds up, Johnson should be healthy in time for the playoffs.

Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight (concussion)

Knight suffered a concussion during the first half against the Rams on Sunday.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after suffering the injury. Knight was replaced by backup linebacker Drake Thomas.

Seattle may be forced to rely on Thomas and Chazz Surratt if Knight stays on concussion protocol for an extended period of time.