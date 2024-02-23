The Baltimore Ravens had a stellar 2023-24 NFL season. However, the team wants to boost its roster to get over the hump in the competitive AFC. The Ravens have a great chance to upgrade with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry if he leaves the team in NFL Free Agency.
Ravens lead the Derrick Henry NFL Free Agency race
Derrick Henry is set to enter free agency after a stellar several-year run with the Titans. Henry amassed one of the most dominant rushing seasons in NFL history in 2020. The Alabama product ran for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Unsurprisingly, Henry continues to reign as one of the league's best rushers in 2024. He comes off a season where he ranked second in rushing yards (1,167) and tied for seventh in TDs (12). The impending star free agent RB will command a heft payday. The Titans want to keep him if the shoe fits.
However, if Tennessee and Henry cannot agree to a deal, the Ravens have the best odds of landing him, per BetOnline. In addition, teams with the next highest chance to steal Henry include the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.
Henry would be a superb offensive weapon to add to an already-stacked Ravens team. The one-two punch of Lamar Jackson and Henry would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Regardless of whether Baltimore lands the star RB, the team will be on a mission to reach the Super Bowl in 2025. The Ravens were on the brink of glory before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them in the AFC Championship.
All in all, it will be interesting to see where Derrick Henry lands in a stacked 2024 NFL Free Agency class.