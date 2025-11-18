We are 11 full weeks into the 2025 NFL season, and with that, you are 11 weeks into your fantasy football season. Injuries have ravaged the fantasy football landscape so far, but you can catch back up to your leaguemates— or stay ahead of them—with these Week 12 waiver wire pickups.

As you look to start to build your roster for the fantasy football playoffs, your waiver wire pickups become more and more crucial each and every week. While there might not be a true headliner in Week 12, there are plenty of depth options that can help out your roster.

The following list includes players who are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. Heading into Week 12, try your best to button up the edges of your roster as you look to start the season strong

Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

42.2% Rostered

The top player in ClutchPoints’ Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Kenneth Gainwell, who scored two receiving touchdowns and earned 16 targets in the Week 11 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Jaylen Warren leaving the win early with an ankle injury, Gainwell stepped into a larger role, as he played 63 percent of snaps.

While the health of Warren will justify just how big a role Gainwell will have in Week 12, you can safely throw some FAAB towards Gainwell if he is available. With Aaron Rodgers potentially missing time with a left wrist injury, Mason Rudolph will likely be tasked with throwing the ball a good amount, and that would entail more dumpoffs for running backs, giving Gainwell a higher floor than most weeks.

2. WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

15.3% Rostered

The top wide receiver in the Week 12 waiver wire pickups is Michael Wilson, who erupted to the tune of 15 catches for 185 yards in Week 11. Stepping in for the injured Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson was a man on a mission, as Jacoby Brissett fed him 18 targets in their loss.

Michael Wilson won all over the place in Week 11 https://t.co/gOw6kLJV2V pic.twitter.com/owBi4UF614 — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) November 17, 2025

With Harrison missing Week 11 with appendicitis and a return timeline currently unknown, Wilson looks to be the main guy for Brissett in Week 12, as the Arizona Cardinals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

3. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

18.5% Rostered

Week 11 was a banner day for rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten, as he was able to coexist alongside Travis Etienne, as both rushed for over 70 yards. Etienne found the end zone twice, and Tuten scored once, as the Jacksonville Jaguars enjoyed an easy win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tuten tweaked his ankle and left Sunday’s game early, but it looks like it won’t be an issue for him heading into Week 12, where he has a nice matchup against the Cardinals defense. If you are looking for help at the running back position, look no further than Tuten.

4. RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

32.5% Rostered

Devin Singletary has found a nice role in the New York Giants' offense, as he and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are tasked with stepping in for the injured Cam Skattebo for the rest of the season. Singletary seems to have the trust of the coaching staff down in the red zone, as he scored twice.

His 16 carries doubled his previous season high, as interim head coach Mike Kafka looks to trust the seven-year veteran as his main runner. The Giants travel to face the Detroit Lions in Week 12, giving Singletary another shot at a sizable workload.

5. RB Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

5.8% Rostered

The knee injury suffered by Josh Jacobs opened the door for Emanuel Wilson to step into the RB1 role, and he delivered 49 yards and a touchdown on 12 touches in Week 11. With the status of Jacobs still up in the air for Week 12, Emanuel Wilson should, at a minimum, play a bigger role in the Week 12 gameplan, even if Jacobs is able to suit up after suffering a knee contusion.

6. RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28.7% Rostered

Sean Tucker has slowly been stepping into a bigger role with Bucky Irving missing time, and his impressive Week 11 performance against the Buffalo Bills was his every-year breakout showing that he seems to be good for. His 21 touches easily outpaced Rachaad White (12), and Tucker turned that heavy workload into 140 total yards (106 rushing) and three scores for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tucker was tough to bring down, as he averaged over 5.5 yards per carry in the Week 11 loss, but his breakout performance should mean more work moving forward, as Irving has started to practice but does not yet have a timetable to return.

7. QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

23.6% Rostered

Brissett is the lone quarterback in the Week 12 waiver wire pickups, as he set an NFL record with 47 completions in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. Playing without Harrison, Brissett still threw for 452 yards and two TDs, spreading the ball around mainly to Michael Wilson and Trey McBride.

With the Jaguars and Buccaneers up next for the Cardinals, Brissett has a chance to string together a few more solid games if your fantasy football roster needs help at QB.

8. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

26.2% Rostered

While it is tough to predict who will be the top wideout every week for the Packers, Christian Watson has looked solid ever since making his debut in Week 8 this year. Watson has earned at least four targets in each of his four games this season, averaging over 20 yards per catch in three of those games.

At his best, Christian Watson can do some crazy things on the field. What a catch. pic.twitter.com/gUEjCExnar — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2025

Jordan Love has a good rapport with Watson, especially in the red zone, as Watson hauled in two touchdowns in Week 11, including an impressive catch for the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter.

9. RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders

6.7% Rostered

Chris Rodriguez took over the lead-back role for the Washington Commanders in Week 12, turning 16 touches (15 carries) into 85 total yards. He was clearly the favored back in WAS’s Week 11 win over the Miami Dolphins, as Jacory Croskey-Merritt (10) and Jeremy McNichols (6) combined for 16 touches.

While the backfield for the Commanders will likely continue to favor the hot hand, Rodriguez showed more in one week than Croskey-Merritt has in the past few weeks, which could give him the upper hand moving forward.

10. TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

35.0% Rostered

The lone tight end in the Week 12 waiver wire pickups is Juwan Johnson, who is enjoying a very strong season so far. The New Orleans Saints have undergone a quarterback change this year, with Spencer Rattler handing the keys to Tyler Shough a few weeks ago, and Johnson has still been a chosen target in the passing attack.

Johnson has either caught five passes or a touchdown in each of his past four games, as he has produced seven games of double-digit fantasy points this year (in PPR formats). As the Saints continue to play in a negative game script, look for Johnson to remain a top target for the Saints moving forward.