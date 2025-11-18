Odell Beckham Jr. might have just one more run left in him. After serving a PED suspension, the two-time All-Pro receiver is able to sign with any NFL team.

“Three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. was officially reinstated by the commissioner today. He remains a free agent.”

Beckham Jr. denied the allegations that he was “cheating,” showing frustration about the entire thing.

“It is a serious thing when you get charged and someone says, ‘You failed for PEDs.' I don't take those words lightly,” Beckham Jr. said on The Pivot podcast. “But it bothers me because knowing deep down inside I never failed — I mean, I've never cheated.”

“I've never ran from no test,” he said, adding, “Never failed a test, not once in my life.”

The suspension is up, and he will aim to sign with a team to leave another mark in the NFL. It's been a wild career for Beckham Jr, winning one Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and playing for five different teams.

It's unclear at this time whether a team will be interested in Beckham's services for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Week 12 is already upon us, and the playoffs will begin in seven weeks. Because the former star has not been playing consistently since 2021, it's going to take a lot of proving and convincing from him to get back onto the field.

There are teams that need help a the receiver position due to injuries, and we will see if any of them give Beckham Jr. a shot.