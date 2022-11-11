Published November 11, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.

Before fantasy managers get too spooked, there’s a realistic chance the Titans are simply managing Henry’s workload. It is not uncommon for teams to rest veterans earlier in the week, but no sighting of Henry instead of logging a limited practice is alarming. Henry has shouldered a sizable role in the Titans’ offense this year, and his effectiveness has drawn praise from his teammates like rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

The 28-year-old back has been dominant in the 2022 fantasy season thus far, as Henry is the RB3 overall in point-per-reception scoring (PPR) with an average of 21.1 points per game, according to 4for4. Should the affectionately nicknamed King Henry be available for Sunday, he’ll be going up against a Broncos defense that ranks middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to running backs this year, per FantasyPros.

Still, with the 20+ touches he typically handles weekly, Henry will be a reliable RB1 option as he has been in all of 2022, should he suit up. Please continue to monitor our coverage of Henry’s health situation here at ClutchPoints as the weekend approaches.