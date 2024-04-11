Just when we thought Tom Brady was out, he pulled us back in!
46-year-old former NFL quarterback Tom Brady — not looking a day over 26 years-old, mind you — has once again captured the attention of the NFL world, despite the fact that it's been a little over a year since Brady announced his retirement (for the second time) from the NFL. Brady, who last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys in January 2023, recently appeared on an episode of the DeepCut Podcast with TikTok barber Vic Blends, and during the appearance, Brady was asked what it would take for him to consider a return to the NFL. Vic laid out a scenario where a contending team, he used the San Francisco 49ers, called Brady near the end of the season because they had suffered an injury at quarterback, and pondered what the GOAT's answer might be.
Surprisingly, Brady not only played along with the hypothetical, but he seemed legitimately interested in the possibility of coming back late in the season if a team came calling, going as far as mentioning both the Raiders and the Patriots as possible landing spots, after Vic Blends mentioned the 49ers, Tom Brady's childhood favorite team.
Tom Brady says he wouldn't be opposed to coming back late in the season if a team calls in an emergency situation.
(via DeepCut with @vicblends)pic.twitter.com/Vc2GpLJXIx
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2024
Some might find Tom Brady's Maybe I'll return, Maybe I won't dance tiring, but I for one hope that Brady continues to flirt with making an NFL comeback well into his fifties or sixties. Why not, right? Isn't the battle between an iconic athlete and father time one of the most captivating things we could witness as a sports fan? And just to be clear, I'm not just hopeful that Brady considers coming back… I hope at some point, he actually does come back. It would be one of the most interesting NFL stories ever if Brady were to step on the field again, no matter what team it was for or for how long he was suiting up for.
As far as logistics go, Brady's main concern seems to be if the NFL would let him come back because of his potential status as an NFL owner. It still remains to be seen as to whether Brady will get involved with the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group. The reason I call this is a concern is because Brady, unprompted, brought it up twice, almost as if he's thought about coming back for the 49ers, Patriots, or Raiders — the three teams mentioned directly in the video.
Now make no mistake, where things stand right now, this is nothing more than a hypothetical between podcast host/barber and podcast guest/man getting his hair cut. But a comment like this will serve as fuel to the fire late in the NFL season if/when a contending team loses their starting quarterback. The second someone goes down, this video will re-enter the national consciousness, and within hours, talking heads will be screaming about Brady's possible fit within the offense as if he was already signed to the roster.