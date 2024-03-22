The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a lot of changes in this NFL offseason. They have a stronger defensive core to surround Maxx Crosby. The squad has also officially hired Antonio Pierce as their next head coach. But, it looks like the ownership led by Mark Davis is having some problems. They were slated to have Tom Brady as one of the owners but those hopes are set to face a big backslide.
Tom Brady is attempting to get his 10% Raiders minority ownership despite the finance committee's concerns about it being sold at a price below market value. This did not stop the former New England Patriots quarterback from pursuing a deal with Mark Davis. They got to an agreement that saw the retired legend stake $175 million. The bid will now be handed to the annual NFL meeting but this is where the roadblock resides. It is expected that Tom Brady's ownership bid will not be voted on at that time which prompts a big delay, per Reuters.
More than this, the concern of Mark Davis giving Tom Brady a big discount remains to be a contention among most NFL front office members. His $175 million stake pales in comparison to the value of the Raiders. The value clocks at around $6.2 billion last August. This figure continues to grow by the minute and is expected to have a higher value once the Maxx Crosby-led team figures stuff out while getting more wins in the coming season.
Brady's Raiders ownership put into question
The other huge concern for Brady is his current job. He was just recently hired by Fox to be an NFL analyst for the next 10 years. His contract is valued at $375 million and starts during the 2024-25 regular season campaign. This creates a conflict of interest. It is because he will be part of the broadcasting team while also being an owner of the Raiders.
With Fox, Brady will be able to see all the team facilities and practice fields. He might also be able to see some practices such that he is able to carry out his analyst job well. All of which would be a big advantage for the Raiders if Brady chooses to disclose this information. Moreover, he is one of the greatest football minds which makes processing schemes quite faster as well. This will certainly be a big concern if the NFL chooses to vote on his minority ownership.
This is not the only ownership pursuit that Brady has within the area. Along with Davis, he is already a part-owner of the Las Vegas Aces. Their team just became the most recent WNBA champions with superstars like Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker, and A'ja Wilson. He also has some degree of ownership with Birmingham City. Another big pursuit of his investment was a partnership with Kim Clijsters. The two together with Knighthead Capital Management are set to own a Major League Pickleball expansion team.
Clearly, Brady has the acumen for great front-office management and the cash to pursue these post-career quests.