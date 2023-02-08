It will take some time for the sports world to adjust to life after Tom Brady. The all-time great quarterback announced his retirement for a second time in his career on Feb. 1, shocking many who believed he still had plenty left to give.

One such individual who was taken aback was Brady’s former tight end, the always unpredictable Rob Gronkowski. During Fox Sports’ media availability day for Super Bowl 57, the NFL analyst revealed what his first thoughts were upon learning that No. 12 would be hanging up his jersey for good.

“I felt like Tom could play till 50 years old,” Gronkowski told Raphael Haynes of the 3 Point Conversion.

Brady and Gronkowski were part of a dynasty revival while on the New England Patriots in the 2010s, winning four Super Bowls together. There is perhaps no duo that accomplished more in the amount of time that they did together. Gronkowski retired after the 2018-19 season before joining Brady for another title run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After many years of injuries, he retired again in June of 2022.

Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback ever to line up under center, so it is no surprise his favorite end-zone target (105 touchdowns together, including postseason) thought he could play football until he was gray in the hair. Though, he does seem to enjoy having company in the two-time retirement club. Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay offense, certainly missed having Gronk as both a reliable playmaker downfield and pass blocker on the offensive line this past season.

Perhaps the most tumultuous year of Brady’s 23, the Bucs never got into full gear, or at least one that had any chance of contending for a championship. Though, that will not cast much of a shadow on a body of work that no other résumé even compares to at the moment.

Gronkowski should be fitted for a Gold Jacket in the future as well. For now, the future Fox colleagues can sit back and relax as they look back on the Glory Days. And perhaps book a couple of photo shoots together.