Germany received exciting news as Toni Kroos announced his decision to return to the national team ahead of the European Championships. The 34-year-old midfielder, who took a break from international football after Euro 2020, revealed his intentions in a statement released on Thursday, expressing his eagerness to represent his country again.
Kroos returned after Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann personally invited him back to the national team setup for the upcoming March international break. With two friendlies against France and the Netherlands on the horizon, Kroos is poised to rejoin the squad and contribute his wealth of experience and talent to their campaign.
Taking to Instagram, Kroos shared his excitement about reuniting with the German national team, emphasizing his belief in their potential to succeed at the European Championship. His decision reflects a combination of factors, including Nagelsmann's invitation, motivation, and conviction that the team can exceed expectations in the tournament.
Having won 106 caps for Germany and played a pivotal role in their 2014 World Cup triumph, Kroos brings invaluable leadership and skill to the squad. His return will likely bolster the team's midfield and provide invaluable guidance to younger players as they aim for glory on the international stage.
While Kroos's focus shifts back to representing his country, his future at Real Madrid remains uncertain. Although the club has offered him the opportunity to renew his contract, which expires on June 30, Kroos has yet to decide his next move.
As anticipation builds for Germany's upcoming fixtures and the European Championships, fans eagerly await Kroos's return to the national team fold. With his experience, composure, and tactical acumen, Kroos is poised to make a significant impact as Germany seeks to reclaim their place among Europe's elite footballing nations.