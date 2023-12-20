German newspaper BILD reports the potential return of Real Madrid's Toni Kroos to the Germany national team for EURO 2024.

Toni Kroos, the midfield maestro, might make a triumphant return to the Germany men’s national team, as reported by the German newspaper BILD, ahead of EURO 2024. The Real Madrid ace, who initially retired from international duties in 2021, is now contemplating the allure of playing in a home-country tournament, sparking discussions among fans and coaches alike.

According to reports from the German newspaper BILD, Kroos is reconsidering his retirement, enticed by the prospect of showcasing his skills in front of his family at the European Championship. The 33-year-old's potential return adds an experienced edge to Germany's midfield, although he faces stiff competition from established stalwarts like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and İlkay Gündoğan.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann, open to the idea and as cited by BILD, acknowledges Kroos's prowess and values his opinion, leaving the door ajar for the veteran's potential return. While speculation grows about a potential call-up in the upcoming national team squad, Kroos must vie for his place amidst a competitive midfield landscape.

Per BILD's insights, Antonio Rüdiger, Kroos's teammate at Real Madrid and the national team, voices his enthusiasm for Kroos's return, emphasizing the unparalleled quality the midfielder brings. With the precedent set by Germany recalling former stars for major tournaments, Kroos's potential comeback adds to the intrigue surrounding the national team's future prospects.

With reports circulating in the media, the countdown to EURO 2024 intensifies, leaving fans and pundits eagerly anticipating the possibility of Toni Kroos donning the Germany jersey again. As the discussions continue, the prospect of another illustrious return for the national team ahead of this home tournament remains captivating.