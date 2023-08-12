Tottenham Hotspur are set to bid farewell to arguably their greatest-ever player, Harry Kane. Spurs have reportedly accepted a £94.5m bid from Bayern Munich to sell their biggest asset. Kane has flown to Germany, where he will complete his medical before finalizing the move.

However, what will happen to Tottenham Hotspur now? How will the players and the manager react to the team's performance without the presence of their talisman? Let's look at the possible lineup of Spurs without Kane in the 2023/24 season.

What is available for Tottenham Hotspur?

The sad thing is that the entire attack of Tottenham Hotspur revolved around Harry Kane. He wasn't just a striker that scored most of their goals, but could also create goals for himself. There is a reason why he recorded the most assists and the most goals in the 2020/21 Premier League season. Former manager Jose Mourinho said that Kane has changed the perception of a striker. He said that Kane has shown that you can have great performances as a striker without scoring a goal.

The bad news for Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou is not Kane's departure; it is the backup they have for him. Kane is going to be replaced by a player who scored only one goal throughout last season. Richarlison was signed by Antonio Conte to give competition to the England captain, but he proved to be one of the worst Premier League signings last season. His only goal came in a 4-3 loss against Liverpool.

However, things can change quickly with Kane gone. He has shown his capabilities in the Brazil shirt last season in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the entire 2022, he scored 10 goals in 10 international appearances. Can Richarlison turn his fate at Tottenham Hotspur? It is the question that only he can answer.

Go all-out attack

So how do you replace 35+ goals per season? Well, you can simply create a formation in which every advanced position is occupied by an attacker.

Tottenham Hotspur can revert to a 4-4-2 formation. Alongside Richarlison, Son Heung Min can play in a two-striker formation. On the wings, they can have Manor Solomon and Dejan Kulusevski. To support this frontline, Postecoglou can put James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur in a two-man midfield. Maddison can create chances, whereas Bentancur can do the defensive side of things.