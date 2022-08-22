Tower of Fantasy Guides: Nemesis Build Guide – Matrices, Relics, Team Comp

Tower of Fantasy’s first limited weapon has already made its mark as being the most versatile weapon we have seen yet, and its name is Venus, codename: Nemesis. Despite her Benediction (Healer) class, it plays like a potent DPS weapon, with good healing at the side. In this Nemesis Build Guide, we will be discussing Nemesis’ overall moveset, optimal combos, and her best matrices, teams, and relics.

Move set and Combos

Nemesis has the standard moveset like many characters in ToF. She has a string of 5 normal attacks, a string of 5 aerial attacks, two variations of charge attacks, a dodge attack, a basic Skill, and a Discharge ability.

It’s quite lengthy to explain all of these attacks, so instead, we’re going to give you Nemesis’ bread and butter combos.

Basic Combo – This combo is most often used when the player runs out or wants to preserve endurance. Perform two normal attacks, then a hold attack, followed by a dodge or an aimed attack. The damage of this combo is decent and provides a lot of flexibility for other moves to augment.

Opener – This combo is great for burst damage, especially when starting a fight while the enemy shield hasn’t appeared yet. Start with her Discharge, then activate her skill, followed by an instance of her basic combo. This allows her to drop her Electrode early while generating some charge before you move on to a Shatter weapon or something else.

Aerial Combo – Nemesis is amazing for performing aerial combos, thanks to her good range, AoE, and homing attacks. A versatile mix of two normals into a hold attack and a dodge attack here and there allows for maximum mobility while being out of reach from many grounded enemies.

Nemesis Build Guide: Matrices

Nemesis 2-piece: When a target is being healed, their volt ATK is increased by 8%/10%/12%/15% for 20 seconds. This effect does not stack, and only the highest level’s effect is applied when obtained repeatedly.

Nemesis 4-piece: When healing yourself or your Electrode, the target of healing gains a charge of “Lightning”. The next attack within 30 seconds will cast lightning upon the target, dealing volt damage equal to 240%/300%/360%/420% of volt ATK, and damage caused by Electrodes is reduced by 50%. Cannot be triggered more than once in 10 seconds. “Lightning” charges do not stack. Only the highest level’s effect is applied when obtained repeatedly.

It’s no doubt that Nemesis’s best Matrix set is the one made for her. This set solidifies her as a DPS weapon behind a Benediction tag, which can sometimes be incredibly busted when abusing healing comps.

Cocoritter 2-piece: Increase the healing amount and healing effect received by 10%/12%/14%/16%.

Cocoritter 4-piece: When you or your teammates are healed, increase ATK by 12.5%/15%/17.5%/20% for 6 seconds.

If you want to let Nemesis provide more utility, then this set is perfect for that. The 4-piece effect is a DPS bonus that isn’t as necessary and can be replaced with another utility 2-piece set.

Echo 3-piece: Using a discharge skill to switch to the current weapon grants 80/100/120 weapon charge.

It’s easily accessible and provides a weapon charge after Nemesis drops her Electrode, making the next Discharge from your team a lot sooner.

Nemesis Build Guide: Combat Relics

Spacetime Rift – Launch a proton bomb at the target location, creating a collapse in the time-space that sucks targets in for 10 seconds. After 1.5 seconds, the center of the collapse deals damage equal to 39.6% of ATK to targets caught in the area every 0.5 seconds. Cooldown: 100 seconds.

This thing works like a black hole machine, which is somewhat OP in combination with the Electrode. Generally useful for AoE situations, annoying in PvP, but very lackluster against single bosses.

Missile Swarm – Place a missile launcher behind the user for 8 seconds. Fire multiple missiles at nearby enemies, dealing damage equal to 34.8% of ATK with each strike. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

This relic is great for causing havoc and has great stats overall. It can be obtained very early on, has easy-to-farm shards, and has really powerful advancements.

Team Composition for Nemesis

DPS Volt Resonance – So far, only Nemesis has Elemental Resonance in the game, and it’s even Volt at that. She can be paired with one of the two amazing Volt attackers (either Samir or Crow), with the third being a Shatter weapon like King or Meryl.

Sparking Ice – Meryl has a very nice combo with Nemesis, which involves both of their Discharges. Similar to the Spacetime Rift combo, locking enemies within the Electrode’s area of effect leads to devastating results.

Pure Benediction (PvP)- Sometimes, defense is the best offense. But when you combine three healers in a mode where there’s power compensation, then you have a problem on your hands. Zero, Cocoritter, and Nemesis are the trio healers who have been annoying people in PvP, but this comp can also be very effective for boss raids with random players.

Summary

Nemesis is a wonderful limited character which can be easily obtained if you spend enough time finding Dark Crystals, thus we can expect her to be a familiar face as time goes on. Rest assured, her versatile kit and great utility will allow her to stay as a relevant unit for a long time.

We hope this Nemesis Build Guide helped you in optimizing your build for Tower of Fantasy’s first limited-time event weapon. Will you be spending your Special Orders on her? For more Tower of Fantasy Guides, click here.