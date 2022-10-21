Ruby Build Guide: Matrices, Relics, Team Comp

With new updates come new characters, and Vera update announcement has revealed a couple of very interesting ones that may strike your fancy. One of them is Ruby, a seemingly emotionless child trained by Lin. Ruby ‘wields’ her companion, Spark, which she controls during battle, while also serving as her closest friend and caretaker, all at the same time. On the surface, Ruby seems to be a one-dimensional character who only wants to help Lin in any way she can, so she would join her in battle whenever possible.

In this Ruby Build Guide, we will be going through an overview of Ruby’s moves and abilities, her ideal matrices, combat relics, and team compositions.

Move set and Combos

Ruby’s basic attacks have the property of dealing a whole lot of AoE damage, which is great when fighting multiple enemies at once. Her ground and aerial normal attacks can be stringed up to 5 times, with each successive attack dealing increased damage. Ruby’s hold attack is a great tool to wipe weaker enemies by shooting a continuous beam of flame at the cost of stamina. Ruby also has a bit of control in her basic kit, with a minor lock from her 2x Attack + Hold Attack combo, or a taunting doll from her Dodge Attack move.

Skill: Sparky Crash

Sparky shoots a ball of spark forward for 15 seconds, bouncing between the target and the player and slowing the target’s movement and attack speed for 4 seconds, cooldown 15 seconds. The farther the distance, the higher the damage, up to 700% of ATK + 37 damage. Applies a mark for 25 seconds, and releases 4 bullets, each dealing 50% of ATK + 3 damage to the target.

Sparky’s basic attack damage to the marked target increases to 110%. If the target is affected by a burn inflicted by you, ignite the burn when the spark hits, dealing damage equal to 100% of the remaining total damage (combined for multiple burns or ignitions).

Passive: During the existence of the spark, every time Sparky’s basic attack deals 1 damage, gain 1 stack of [Heat Energy], up to one every 0.9 seconds, up to a maximum of 8 stacks. At max stacks, gain [Ultimate Heat Energy], increasing Flame ATK by 25% for 25 seconds.

There’s a lot going on with Sparky’s abilities, but you can simply play like Ruby and focus on dealing Attack damage while Sparky does the rest. If you deal ignites to enemies, Sparky will deal more damage to them, while also increasing your damage in return. This does not result in a feedback loop, of course, but all of this still results in a more significant damage boost than without Sparky’s buffs.

Discharge: Supernova Explosion

When weapon charge is full or Phantasia is triggered, switch to this weapon to clear all debuffs from the user. Sparky turns on the charging form, continuously shoots a large-area flame beam forward, and explodes at the end, dealing 750% of ATK + 39 points of damage; if the target is affected by a burn inflicted by you, ignite the burn, dealing damage equal to 100% of the remaining total damage (combined for multiple burns or ignitions). During the 6-second cooldown period, the skill is immune to damage for 2.6 seconds (does not apply in Apex League).

This is where Ruby and Sparky unleash their true power. This discharge creates a gigantic explosion that can carve through most enemies with ease. If you want a Flame-type character that can output massive numbers, Ruby is the one for you.

Ruby Build Guide: Matrices

Ruby 4-Piece

2-piece Set – After using the weapon skill, Flame ATK is increased by 15%/18%/21%/25% for 25 seconds. The effect works in the background, and if multiple sets are used, the highest star set will take effect (does not stack).

4-piece Set – After releasing the weapon skill, gain Mastery for 15 seconds, cooldown 15 seconds. While Mastery is active, successful basic attacks increase Flame damage by 4%/5%/6%/7%, up to 6 stacks, with a cooldown of 0.2 seconds between stacks. At 6 stacks, gain a shield to resist damage 1 time. Mastery cannot be stacked, and different levels of mastery share cooldown.

Ruby’s personalized matrix is probably one of the best generic Flame DPS matrices you could ever have, and it fits perfectly into Ruby’s play style. The amount of percentage increases from this set is phenomenal, with the extra perk of receiving an instance of damage negation from the 4-piece set bonus.

Shiro 2-Piece

Increase both damage and shatter to targets with more than 50% HP by 15%/19%/22.5%/26%.

Shiro’s 2-piece bonus has been a staple for DPS and Shatter characters alike, and Ruby is no exception. This set is fairly accessible with enough grinding, and is a great boon towards Ruby’s high shatter rating and great DPS.

Sobek 3-Piece

Increase damage dealt by 6%/7.5%/9% for each enemy nearby. Up to 3 stacks.

This SR relic isn’t exceptional, but it packs a punch on certain domains where enemies are usually abundant. Along with Ruby’s large AoE attacks, this set is a good starting point if you’re new to the game.

Ruby Build Guide: Combat Relics

Spacetime Rift

Launch a proton bomb at the target location, creating a collapse in time-space that sucks targets in for 10 seconds. After 1.5 seconds, the center of the collapse deals damage equal to 39.6% of ATK to targets caught in the area every 0.5 seconds.

Cooldown: 100 seconds.

This relic is the ideal combo to Ruby’s skill set, concentrating enemies into one spot for the purpose of quick destruction. This also makes it easier to proliferate and maintain burn stacks against certain enemies, which further amplifies Ruby’s damage output.



Couant

Summon a droid and generate a shield for 5 seconds. The shield disappears after 5 seconds or after being struck once. When it disappears, it knocks back nearby enemies, dealing damage equal to 100% of ATK + 50. If broken within 1 second of being created, the shield will stun enemies for 2 seconds.

Cooldown: 30 seconds.

In high level domains and encounters, Ruby is fairly vulnerable when attacking, which honestly is a balanced trade-off to her high damage output. Couant is a great solution to her lack of defenses, and can be extremely useful if you’re keen at taking risks in order to squeeze out more damage. Couant is an SR relic, which makes it quite easy to advance, making its defensive value even greater.

Team Composition for Ruby

Mono Flame

Ruby excels in a team that can also apply ignites other than her, so bringing in King and Huma into the mix packs a potent punch against foes weak to Flame element. If you happen to have an awakened Shiro, you can put her in lieu of Huma, bringing in more shatter, extra damage from Grievous, and a full skill reset from Shiro’s Awaken passive.

Pure Poke

If you want to have a more flexible team that can fit most raids and domains, this comp combines the damage from Ruby, the control from Nemesis, and the healing from Coco Ritter. This team excels in poking foes from a far distance, ensuring maximum safety, while providing a balanced amount of damage and utility all throughout. You can also replace Coco Ritter with another DPS if you want to go maximum damage.

Summary

You could say that Ruby is a ‘nuke in a bottle’, due to her small size and overwhelming power. Her main objective is simple: deal damage–making her incredibly simple to play, while also having the most fun with a poke-and-prod play style.

We hope this Ruby Build Guide helped you in optimizing your build for Tower of Fantasy’s first limited-time event weapon. Will you be spending your Special Orders on her? For more Tower of Fantasy Guides, click here.