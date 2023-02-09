Hours after acquiring Jae Crowder as part of the seismic trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets traded the forward to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers. The full details of the trade are as follows:

Nets: Three second-round picks via (Via MIL)

Bucks: Jae Crowder

Pacers: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, two second-round picks (Via MIL)

With that, we assign grades for the three-team deal:

Brooklyn Nets: B-

Crowder was on an expiring deal, and at 32 years old, the forward did not match Brooklyn’s newfound timeline. Experienced three-and-D wings have often commanded a late first-round pick in recent years. However, the former Suns forward has not played all season while holding out for a trade and struggled in Phoenix’s round two loss against Dallas in last year’s playoffs.

This would have been closer to an A- had Brooklyn actually kept all of the picks. While it was initially reported the Nets were receiving five second-rounders from Milwaukee, they wound up re-routing three of those to Indiana in order to prevent themselves from incurring additional salary. This continues the trend of the Nets saving money towards the luxury tax amid a week of franchise-altering moves.

Brooklyn has saved close to $100 million towards the tax in the last five days, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Milwaukee Bucks: B-

Milwaukee lands an experienced player at a position of need. While he looked a step slow down the stretch last season, Crowder has started 86 playoff games in his career and offers a physical wing defender against the juggernaut Boston Celtics. Offensively, the 32-year-old can space the floor respectably at 38.0 percent from three over his last three seasons.

Second-round picks are tough to value in today’s market. The Bucks took a similar swing when they dealt four second-rounders for Pelicans big man Nikola Mirotic in 2018. That deal backfired with Mirotic only playing 14 games for Milwaukee, but if Crowder is to provide anything during a stretch playoff run, this deal will have been worth it.

Indiana Pacers: A

This is a fairly straightforward deal for the Pacers. They get three second-round picks while taking a flier on Nwora for nothing other than absorbing salary into cap space. Ibaka is expected to be waived while George Hill is on an expiring contract.

The Pacers won this Jae Crowder trade.