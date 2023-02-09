On Wednesday, Jae Crowder was shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster that brought him to the Phoenix Suns. But, it hasn’t taken long for Crowder to find a new home. Per Shams, the veteran is heading to the Milwaukee Bucksin exchange for five second-round picks. Yes, Brooklyn is just raking it in the draft capital.

This also appears to be a three-team deal. Shams reports that Jordan Nwora is heading to the Indiana Pacers along with two second-rounders. Also, George Hill is going back to Indy, while big man Serge Ibaka joins him.

For the Bucks, this is an absolute win. Crowder has been in the NBA Finals in two of the last three years and was a key piece of both the Miami Heat and Suns. The forward hasn’t played all season after agreeing with Phoenix to find a trade. Many believed he’d find a home a lot sooner than now, though.

Crowder is not only a solid role player who shoots the triple at a career clip of nearly 35%, but he brings toughness, defense, and experience to a Milwaukee squad with serious title aspirations. The Bucks beat his Suns in the 2021 Finals.

Mike Budenholzer’s squad was always seen as one of the likeliest landing spots for Crowder, who had been garnering interest from numerous teams across the Association. There is absolutely no question he’ll add an immediate boost to the Bucks bench, too.

This will be Jae Crowder’s eighth team in 10 NBA seasons. He averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 2021-22 for the Suns, who won a league-best 64 games.