Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has already inspired her to create love songs. The couple started dating over the summer and it has been a way for the Grammy-winning singer to express her feelings about her new relationship.
“Taylor has already written songs about Travis [Kelce],” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”
“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the source adds. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”
How Taylor Swift Used To Visit Travis Kelce Before Public Romance
Just this week it was revealed that prior to Swift's public appearances at his games,
“When she started to come around, it was privately,” Dave Merritt, the Chiefs defensive backs coach said on “The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac” podcast. “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it.”
His statements actually track out to what Swift spoke about in her TIME interview last year when she was named Person of the Year.
“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told TIME back in December. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
However, when the cameras and lights did make their way to Swift during her visits many “Brads and Chads” made a fuss which the Grammy winner just brushed off.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.
“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”