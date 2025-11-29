The game between the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars came to a halt at one point during the contest due to a serious injury situation. Bears running back Caden Knighten took a hard shot to the back, where he didn't move much for some time.

Everyone in attendance at the game fell silent for several minutes as medical staff surrounded the true freshman running back on the field. Once he was lifted onto the cart, Knighten gave a thumbs-up, indicating that he was going to be fine, according to David Smoak of 365 Sports. But it was an incredibly scary moment that did not look good.

“Dead silence at McLane Stadium as Baylor RB Caden Knighten has been down on the field for several minutes and eventually taken off in a cart. He did put a thumbs up as they placed him in the golf cart.”

The thumbs-up brought a cheer from the crowd, as it could have been a much worse situation. Caden Knighten was even seen high-fiving some of his teammates while being carted off the field. It's said that the Baylor running back was taken immediately to an ambulance. Baylor will likely provide more information in the coming days, but for now, we'll have to wait for those updates.

Knighten has played an active role for the Bears despite being a true freshman. He's served as the backup running back behind starter Bryson Washington. Caden Knighten has recorded 469 rushing yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) through 12 game appearances.