The Brooklyn Nets will be without starting point guard Egor Demin during Saturday's road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following Friday's 115-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets ruled Demin out for their back-to-back due to left plantar fascia tear injury management.

Demin missed most of the Nets' preseason due to his plantar fascia tear. The No. 8 pick sat out the second half of Brooklyn's first back-to-back of the season. However, he played in both games of the team's last two back-to-backs.

Demin's absence comes after he turned in the best half of his career during Friday's loss to the 76ers. The 19-year-old posted a career-high 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from three with eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks during the second half of the defeat. He's averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 turnovers on 40/36/88 shooting splits over his last 10 appearances since moving into Brooklyn's starting lineup.

With Demin sidelined, Tyrese Martin should be in line to start at point guard against the Bucks. Martin has been one of Brooklyn's top performers over the team's last six games, averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 assists on 52/45/79 shooting splits. Rookie Ben Saraf could also be in line for his first extended NBA minutes in over a month.

Saraf started Brooklyn's first five games before being removed from the rotation and assigned to the G League. He played in several games with the Long Island Nets before injuring his ankle and missing two weeks. The No. 26 pick was available for Friday's loss but did not see any playing time.

The Nets will also be without Michael Porter Jr. in Milwaukee due to lower back soreness. Terance Mann is questionable due to right rib soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Adductor; Strain Injury Management) and Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Knee; Meniscus Surgery) are questionable for the Bucks, who are also on a back-to-back amid a six-game losing streak.