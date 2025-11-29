LeBron James walked into Friday night’s Lakers win knowing the building would feel different. The matchup already carried weight with Anthony Davis returning to Los Angeles for the first time since the trade that sent him to Dallas for Luka Doncic. Once the game settled into its rhythm, the emotions around old bonds and new realities pushed to the surface.

The night delivered plenty of fireworks. Austin Reaves erupted for 38 points and Doncic followed with 35 points and 11 assists to carry the Lakers to a 129-119 victory, ESPN reports. James struggled early, but he hit a clutch three in the final minutes to help secure a sixth straight win.

Davis had 13 points and five rebounds in his return while working through a minutes restriction. Lakers fans still roared for him during introductions because of the championship he won with James and the years they anchored the franchise together.

LeBron breaks down the “emotion” of facing AD and Kyrie

The trade created a new chapter for everyone involved, but James did not pretend the transition feels simple. After the game, he explained how seeing Davis, Kyrie Irving, and the former Lakers coaches stirred something real, per BasketballNetwork.

LeBron James & Anthony Davis before the game tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nv9KTOegBc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2025

Article Continues Below

“Of course. I mean, your old teammates, your old coaching staff,” James said. “So when you look over, for me personally, the emotion is always going to carry that.”

James spent more than five seasons with Davis, reaching the conference finals twice and winning a title. He also mentioned D’Angelo Russell and Max Christie, who shared meaningful stretches with him before the roster overhaul. The accumulation of those shared years created a bond that does not fade when a jersey changes.

The tie with Davis hits the deepest. James acknowledged that truth months ago when the trade first went down. “We literally became brothers over the last five years,” he said in February. He also admitted that the moment he learned Davis was leaving felt “uncomfortable” and “challenging.”

Even with another powerful performance from Reaves and Doncic pushing the Lakers forward, LeBron James treated the night as more than a win. It was a reminder of connections that shaped a championship run and still shape him now.