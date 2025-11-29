Following his mid-season firing, former Southern University head coach Terrence Graves is set to get his employee settlement from the institution.

Per WAFB's Kevin Batiste Jr., Southern University board members approved the settlement on Friday. Graves is owed $250,000 on his contract for October, November, and December. Subsequently, Graves will be hired as a university employee and receive a $75,000 a year salary starting on January 1st. The role has not been specified as of this writing.

Graves was hired as Southern University's head coach in December 2023, replacing former head coach Eric Dooley. Graves served as interim coach after Dooley's departure and also served as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach. Ironically, Southern fired Dooley following a loss to Prairie View A&M midseason in 2023 after slipping to 5-5 and not beating a team over .500 that Fall.

Article Continues Below

Graves met a similar fate this season. After earning a SWAC Championship in his first season at the helm of the program last season, the Jaguars started 1-6 with successive losses to conference foes. Co-offensive coordinator Fred McNair, former longtime coach at Alcorn State, was named interim head coach. The change hasn't yielded much success, as Southern ad yet to win a game headed into the Bayou Classic.

Now, Southern University is set to turn the page, as Pro-Football-Hall-of-Fame Marshall Faulk is set to take over the coaching duties for the team. An official announcement is expected soon, as the historically dominant Jaguars are looking for a reset that will put them amongst the contenders in HBCU football once again.