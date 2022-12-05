By Tristin McKinstry · 8 min read

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings officially got underway on Sunday night. Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Fred McGriff was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, with names such as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens missing the cut.

However, the Hall of Fame isn’t what gets baseball fans excited for the Winter Meetings. It’s the flurry of trades, signings, and rumors that occur with all 30 teams under one roof.

Some of the biggest names in baseball history have changed teams at these meetings. The New York Yankees acquired Roger Maris at the 1959 Winter Meetings. Frank Robinson went to Baltimore via trade in 1965. The Blue Jays traded McGriff to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Joe Carter and Roberto Alomar.

Even in more recent times, massive trades and signings have occurred. The Detroit Tigers acquired both Miguel Cabrera (2007) and Max Scherzer (2009) in Winter Meetings deals.

In the spirit of Major League Baseball’s annual winter get-together, why don’t we take a look at the five biggest deals from the event within the last 10 years?

Trea Turner and the 5 biggest deals in the last 10 years of Winter Meetings, ranked

5) Royals shape mid-2010s success

Royals acquire: pitchers James Shields and Wade Davis, and infielder Elliot Johnson

Rays acquire: infielder Patrick Leonard, outfielder Wil Myers, and pitchers Jake Odorizzi and Mike Montgomery

Wil Myers was considered a future superstar in 2012. He appeared in the 2012 MLB All-Star Futures Game, and was the third-best prospect in baseball at the time.

However, he never played a game for the Kansas City Royals. They traded him at the 2012 MLB Winter Meetings to the Tampa Bay Rays in a seven-player deal.

The deal worked out for the Royals. While never lights out, Shields provided stability to the top of Kansas City’s rotation. He pitched two seasons there, winning 27 games and holding a 3.18 ERA with 376 strikeouts.

The Royals made the postseason in 2014, making an inspired run to the World Series. Shields didn’t pitch extremely well, but Davis was a force at the back end of the Kansas City bullpen.

Davis spent four seasons in Kansas City, anchoring one of the most dominant bullpens in baseball. He had a combined 2.94 ERA during his time there, with 348 strikeouts in 218 games.

His biggest contribution, however, came in October 2015. In the bottom of the 12th inning, Davis recorded the final out of the 2015 World Series. It was Kansas City’s first World Series title since 1985.

Myers spent two seasons with the Rays before being traded to the San Diego Padres. Odorizzi was solid for the Rays until leaving after the 2017 season. Montgomery and Leonard didn’t do much for the Rays.

While no household names moved here, this trade still left a major impact. It won two American League pennants for Kansas City, as well as a long-awaited World Series title.

4) Chris Sale gets new Sox

Red Sox acquire: pitcher Chris Sale

White Sox acquire: infielder Yoan Moncada, outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe, and pitchers Michael Kopech and Victor Diaz

Yoan Moncada, like Myers, had a ton of buzz around him. Widely considered Boston’s best prospect, the expectation was that Moncada would become the next Red Sox star.

However, another team’s star caught their eye. Chris Sale was one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League in the mid-2010s. From 2012 to 2016, Sale won 70 games for the Chicago White Sox, striking out 1133 batters in 149 games.

Unfortunately, the White Sox just weren’t very good. In that five-season span, Chicago never had a winning season, and never even reached the 80-win plateau.

At the 2016 MLB Winter Meetings, they decided to rebuild. Their biggest trade chip was Sale, and many teams were interested. Boston won in the end, and they are probably glad they did.

Sale was an All-Star in 2017 and 2018. He pitched to a combined 2.56 ERA, striking out 545 batters during that span. He was the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2017 and finished fourth in 2018.

The Red Sox made the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018. After falling short in 2017, Boston made it to the 2018 World Series. And against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sale recorded the final out as the Red Sox won it all.

For the White Sox, things aren’t great, but they aren’t bad either. Moncada, while not a superstar, is still a solid player. He even received AL MVP votes in 2019. Kopech has also shown flashes of brilliance in recent years.

Injuries have slowed Sale down in recent years. But his performances in those years following the trade, as well as the World Series title, make this trade a big one.

3) Dansby Swanson’s homecoming

Braves receive: infielder Dansby Swanson, outfielder Ender Inciarte, and pitcher Aaron Blair

Diamondbacks receive: pitchers Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier

The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted shortstop Dansby Swanson first overall on June 8, 2015. On December 9, they traded Swanson as part of a package at the MLB Winter Meetings.

The Diamondbacks saw an opportunity to contend in 2016. Arizona struck first by signing ace Zack Greinke to a massive six-year, $206.5 million contract.

They felt they weren’t done, however. Shelby Miller was an All-Star in 2015, despite leading the league with 17 losses. His 3.02 ERA and his opponent’s batting average of .238 suggested that maybe this was merely a result of being on a bad Braves team.

Unfortunately for Arizona, things didn’t work out. Miller pitched in just 29 games for the team, and was nowhere near his All-Star form in 2015. He pitched to an abysmal 6.39 ERA during his time with the Diamondbacks.

Inciarte was okay in Atlanta. He played at an All-Star level in 2017 but wasn’t exactly a superstar. For the Diamondbacks, Gabe Speier has had an interesting career trajectory.

Speier came to the Braves after being traded by the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers acquired him in a MLB Winter Meetings trade of their own when they moved for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes in 2014.

It took some time for Swanson to come into his own for the Braves. Eventually, he found his stride, and he’s become one of the best shortstops in baseball. Everything culminated in 2021 when he helped the Braves win the World Series.

2) Trea Turner to DC…technically

Nationals acquire: infielder Trea Turner and pitcher Joe Ross

Rays acquire: outfielders Steven Souza and Jake Bauers, pitchers Travis Ott and Burch Smith, and catcher Rene Rivera

Padres acquire: outfielder Wil Myers, pitcher Gerardo Reyes, and catcher Ryan Hanigan

Trea Turner didn’t officially move to the Washington Nationals until June 2015. But the trade that landed him in the nation’s capital began at the 2014 MLB Winter Meetings.

Turner, like Swanson, was technically traded mere months after being drafted. However, a rule preventing draft picks from being traded within their draft year delayed Turner’s move. This rule did not exist when Swanson was traded.

The shortstop spent six and a half seasons in the nation’s capital. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 and molded himself into a very solid hitter.

In 2019, he was a key part in the Nationals’ magical run to the World Series. It was their first title in team history and a memory that fans will never forget.

A year and a half later, he moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. Turner is currently a free agent and is expected to sign a new contract during this year’s MLB Winter Meetings.

Myers, also currently a free agent, became a solid power bat with the Padres. Bauers had a lot of potential, but spent just one season with the Rays before heading to the Cleveland Guardians in a trade.

The Padres also received catcher Ryan Hanigan in this deal. However, they immediately sent him to the Boston Red Sox in a separate deal for infielder Will Middlebrooks.

Turner became a true star in Washington and helped the Nationals finally win it all. This trade is truly a landmark moment in team history.

1) The Cubs begin to break the curse

The Chicago Cubs and left-handed pitcher Jon Lester agreed to a six-year, $155 million contract at the 2014 MLB Winter Meetings.

The final move on this list also occurred during the 2014 Winter Meetings. The Chicago Cubs were ready to turn their team around, they just needed to add some more pieces.

Chicago had young stars such as Kris Bryant and Javier Baez to build around. They just hired Joe Maddon as their new manager. But the team needed just a little bit more.

At the 2014 Winter Meetings, they got it. Chicago’s biggest acquisition was easily Jon Lester. After weeks of speculation, Lester and the Cubs agreed to a six-year contract with a vesting seventh-year option.

Lester’s first season on the North Side was fine. He struck out 207 batters with a 3.34 ERA as the team still made it to the National League Championship Series in 2015.

In 2016, Lester showed why Chicago invested so much in him. He pitched to a 2.44 ERA, striking out 197 batters and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting.

In the postseason, Lester dominated. In the NLCS against the Dodgers, Lester appeared in two games and held a sparkling 1.38 ERA. He won NLCS MVP as the Cubs moved on to the World Series.

The southpaw ace didn’t perform as well in the World Series, but he was still an important piece. And when the dust settled, the Cubs won their first World Series in nearly 110 years.

Breaking a World Series drought is one thing. Being one of the biggest reasons your team got to the World Series is another. Adding on the fact the World Series drought lasted nearly 110 years makes Lester’s signing in Chicago the biggest MLB Winter Meetings move in the last 10 years.