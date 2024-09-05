North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver is never one to shy away from addressing controversy and he did so on this week's MEAC Coaches Call concerning an incident at the Orange Blossom Classic. Oliver accused an Alabama State player of spitting in the face of a North Carolina Central player, an incident he claims was blatantly ignored by the referees despite occurring right before their eyes. The moment was captured and reported by HBCU Gameday.

Oliver's frustration was palpable as he recounted the incident, expressing disbelief at the lack of action taken by the officials. “One of their kid's spit in our kid's face, [at the] end of the game, the ref's sitting right there and it's obvious what happened and they don't do anything about it,” he stated.

He further voiced his surprise over the referees' focus on penalizing his team for profanity while allegedly ignoring the more serious offense. “They were on me. One of my guys using profanity, coach, we're gonna put him on the game…throw a flag about somebody using profanity. Like, you know, that was the first time I heard that, you know, we don't want our guys use language like that. But come on, man, the kids spit in my kids face and the refs don't do anything about it,” Oliver emphasized.

Despite the controversy, it was North Carolina Central still emerged victorious, securing a 31-24 win over Alabama State. The Eagles showcased not just resilience but also their potential as a formidable team this season.

Key to their victory was the outstanding performance of Jamari Taylor, who dominated on the ground with 24 carries for 128 yards and two pivotal touchdowns. Complementing Taylor's efforts, quarterback Walker Harris demonstrated deft game management, completing 9 of 18 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, ensuring the Eagles' offense remained effective throughout the match.

This victory not only highlighted the Eagles' depth of experience and adept coaching but also signaled their continued status as strong contenders in the MEAC for a Celebration Bowl run. The win is a testament to North Carolina Central's ability to maintain its competitive edge in the MEAC, even as they transition into a new era post-Davius Richard.

As of this writing, neither Eddie Robinson nor the Orange Blossom Classic have commented about the alleged incident. Nevertheless, the Eagles prepare for a rematch with FCS Playoff contender Elon this Saturday.