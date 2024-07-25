After a prolific career at North Carolina Central, quarterback Davius Richard has secured his first professional football opportunity, signing with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL per Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated HBCU Legends. Richard declared for the NFL Draft in January but went undrafted and will start his professional journey in the UFL, which wrapped up their latest season this Spring.

This move comes on the heels of Richard's impressive performance during his tenure with North Carolina Central, where he not only led his team to a Celebration Bowl victory but also earned accolades that solidified his status as one of the top quarterbacks in HBCU history.

Richard's 2022 season was particularly noteworthy, as he threw for over 2,000 yards and accounted for 39 total touchdowns. His ability to excel under pressure was showcased in memorable games against Jackson State and Campbell, where he led his team to come-from-behind victories with both his arm and legs.

Richard was awarded the Co-Player of the Year by the Black College Football Hall of Fame alongside former Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa. He accepted the Deacon Jones Award from the organization in June.

“It truly was an honor to receive the Black College Football Hall of Fame Player of the Year Award. It truly was a highlight of my career to be in a room full of HBCU legends. It motivated me to know that these legends have [gone] through similar adversities and were able to achieve their dreams. This award is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the incredible support provided by my family, university, sports agency, supporters, and HBCU community. I am deeply grateful for the recognition of the years of hard work that went into becoming the man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank the Black College Football Hall of Fame Committee for hosting an amazing event and for the recognition,” Richard said after receiving the award in a quote obtained by HBCU Pulse.

With the Roughnecks, Richard will join a franchise that is looking to find success in the new UFL. The Roughnecks finished last season 1-9. Houston was second to last in total offense and didn't fare better in passing and rushing offense. Richard's dual-threat abilities that he showed during his tenure with North Carolina Central can bode well for the Roughnecks and showcase his skills for both the UFL audience and inquiring NFL scouts and general managers.