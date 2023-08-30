August 31st couldn't come any sooner as Troye Sivan gives us a little preview of what his latest single ‘Rush' would sound like if Stray Kids' Hyunjin and artist PinkPantheress were on it.

‘Rush' was released on July 13 as a lead single on his upcoming album Something to Give Each Other. Since its release, ‘Rush' has performed well due to its fun and energetic energy that feels like a night out in absolute ecstasy.

The song's fame was teased a few weeks before its release and netizens were worried that it would be another ‘Unholy' by Sam Smith and Kim Petras where fans were rather disappointed in how it was executed considering that it was teased on TikTok for quite some time. But as expected, Troye Sivan never disappoints.

Now, the ‘Youth' singer surprised us with a snippet on his TikTok account where you can – if you're a fan – tell the distinct voices of both PinkPantheress and Hyunjin in the remix. One thing's for sure, nobody would have expected this collaboration.

Aside from its lively energy, the song grew due to the dance in the music video which many would agree is deceptively easy. The steps are fairly simple but the way it is executed is precise. Many have tried but few have executed the beautiful mix of masculinity and femininity in the dance.

The remix officially drops this August 31 for those in Sydney and Seoul and August 30 for those in Pacific Time. Be sure to pre-save it when it drops on all platforms.