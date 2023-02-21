The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to a one-year, major league contract with former Silver Slugger Award winner Donovan Solano, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Solano won his Silver Slugger in 2020 when he slashed .326/.365/.463 with an .828 OPS for the San Francisco Giants. He most recently played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, hitting .284 over 80 games. The move provides Minnesota with added infield depth following their Luis Arraez trade.

Solano, 35, has been in the big leagues since 2012 when he debuted with the Miami Marlins. He immediately showed off his pure hitting prowess, positing an impressive .295 batting average. He played in Miami through the 2015 campaign before joining the New York Yankees in 2016. However, he struggled and didn’t work his way back to MLB until 2019, when San Francisco gave him a chance.

The Giants’ decision to roll with Solano paid off, as he hit .330 through 81 games. As mentioned earlier, he also performed well in 2020. Although he took a step back in 2021, Solano still hit .280 with a .344 OBP. After playing in Cincinnati last year, Solano will bring his high batting average to the Twins.

Solano can play second, shortstop, or third base. Carlos Correa is locked in at short with Jorge Polanco at second, but third base is up for grabs. Jose Mirada and Nick Gordon are candidates for the hot corner. Solano could potentially get some run at the position for the Twins. Although, Minnesota may envision him serving in more of a versatile utility role.

As long as he hits like he’s displayed in the past, he should receive a decent amount of playing time.