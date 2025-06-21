The Minnesota Twins are 37-39 after the Milwaukee Brewers shut them out 9-0 on Saturday. Minnesota is still reeling from the loss of ace pitcher Pablo Lopez's shoulder injury. The Twins are still in the conversation to secure one of the three wild card spots in the American League, but have fallen far behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

Minnesota had an excellent stretch during May, going 18-8 during the second full month of the season. The Twins set a new winning record at home and were winning clutch games. Unfortunately, the team is 6-13 in June, which forces them to a crossroads at the trade deadline at the end of July.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli and the front office had their eyes on a playoff berth earlier in the season. However, Lopez's injury drastically affects their chances to seriously contend. With a roster full of older players, the idea of a fire sale at the deadline should not be ignored.

While the Twins could be waiting for a boost when their injured players come back, none will provide a big enough boost. Royce Lewis is still weeks away from his return from a hamstring injury.

Here are three players that Minnesota should put on the trade block before the deadline.

Shortstop Carlos Correa

The Twins play in one of the smallest markets in Major League Baseball. Because of that, it is difficult for the team to attract free agents to the team. When they lured Carlos Correa away from the Houston Astros in 2022, it was a shock. However, the former World Series champion has not been the same since leaving Houston. Injuries and inconsistency has held him back.

When he joined the Twins, Correa was coming off the best year of his career. Nothing from his 26 home run season would have had Minnesota concerned about his future production. Unfortunately, he has not been good outside of his first season with the Twins. Injury ended Correa's season early last year, and his future is one of the most important pieces of Minnesota's puzzle.

Despite his production being lesser than it was at the beginning of his career, Correa can bring a lot to a new team. His contract is a scary one for a contender to absorb, but there are teams willing to take it on. However, the 30-year-old's value is tough to gauge. On one hand, the Twins could argue that his production this season is an outlier. However, his 0.2 WAR doesn't lie.

If Minnesota were to trade Correa, it would mark their abandonment of this version of the team. However, the organization might need to take a step back so it can take two steps forward in the future.

Starting Pitcher Bailey Ober

Lopez's injury has been felt throughout Baldelli's starting rotation. Bailey Ober has done his best to help pick up the ace's slack. However, Ober struggles have been ugly; three of his four losses have come without Lopez in the rotation. However, Ober got off to a good start this season, entering June with an ERA less than 3.00.

The 29-year-old was supposed to be one of the core pieces of Minnesota's rotation over the next few seasons. However, Lopez's injury could have other teams try to convince the Twins to move on from their other pitchers. Off all of the team's starters, Ober is the one that most likely to be made available.

His one-year deal at just over $3 million is a contender's dream. Every team looking to make a run at the World Series have their sights set on rentals for the second half of the season. Ober is a player who could change teams at the deadline and build his value over the last few months of the season before seeking a long term deal this winter.

Relief Pitcher Jhoan Duran

Jhoan Duran is one of the few Twins pitchers who has been consistently good all season. He has a 4-2 record with 10 saves so far in 2025. He is on pace to set career-highs in wins, saves, ERA, and K/BB ratio. Despite Minnesota's struggles recently, Duran is still one of the most feared closers in the league.

Teams looking to make a push in the postseason are always looking for an upgrade at the closer position. Duran is the premier target with one year left on his contract and one year of playoff experience under his belt. Very few players on Minnesota's roster could net them as big a return as Duran could.

Duran's has already been thrown around ahead of the trade deadline. His value is tricky to evaluate, but the Twins could make out like bandits if they send his expiring deal to the right team.