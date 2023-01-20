Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopezhas been traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Twins infielder Luis Arraez, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that two prospects are involved in the trade.

The Marlins are sending their no. 5 infield prospect, Jose Salas, and outfield prospect Byron Chourio to the Twins along with Pablo Lopez, sources told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Lopez, 26, has been on the trade block since last season’s deadline, as the Marlins shopped the right-handed starter, with the New York Yankees making a last-minute push for the hurler.

The Marlins held onto him through the offseason- and the likes of the Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres expressed trade interest.

Miami, with a surplus of pitchers, could afford to part ways with Lopez- and the club was eyeing hitters to boost a lineup that ranked among the league’s worst this past season.

It’s no wonder then, that the Marlins were intrigued by Arraez, a career .314 hitter who was the American League’s batting champ in 2022.

The Twins reportedly didn’t want to trade Arraez, but they were willing to part ways with him if it meant acquiring a young, controllable starter who can make a difference.

They were reportedly seeking pitching in an effort to impress star shortstop Carlos Correa, who recently signed a free agent contract to return to Minnesota.

Pablo Lopez is certainly a difference-maker, as the Venezuelan native pitched to a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA and a 174:53 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 180 innings of work.

Lopez will slot into a Twins rotation that already features budding ace Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda, who will be returning from Tommy John surgery.