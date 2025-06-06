The Minnesota Twins were dismantled in a 14–3 blowout loss to the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. After dominating the first three games of the series, Minnesota fell apart in the finale. As a result, the A's salvaged a lopsided win and avoided a sweep.

The Twins were already reeling after losing All-Star Pablo López, who exited Game 2 due to an apparent injury and hasn’t returned. Consequently, Minnesota turned to Triple-A St. Paul right-hander David Festa to close out the series.

However, Festa struggled from the start. He pitched only 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, eight earned runs, and three home runs. He also issued two walks. Although he struck out six batters, he ended the game with a 5.40 ERA.

Reliever Jorge Alcala also failed to steady the pitching. He gave up three more hits, surrendered three runs, including a home run, and struck out just one batter. His ERA climbed to 7.54.

By the end of the fourth inning, the A's had built an overwhelming 11–1 lead. The game had already slipped out of reach. With López sidelined and the bullpen underperforming, the Twins needed another solution. They responded by calling up right-hander Travis Adams.

The Twins selected Adams in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He started with the Florida Complex League Twins and quickly climbed the minor league ladder. In 2022, he pitched 69.1 innings for Single-A Fort Myers, registering a 3.50 ERA and 69 strikeouts. This performance earned him a promotion to High-A Cedar Rapids, where he posted a 4.88 ERA in seven games.

In 2023, Adams logged 109.2 innings for Double-A Wichita. He gave up 75 runs and 16 home runs but also recorded 97 strikeouts. His ERA stood at 5.66. He opened the 2024 season in Wichita but eventually moved up to Triple-A St. Paul. Across both affiliates, he made 26 appearances, recorded a 3.90 ERA, and struck out 118 batters in 127 innings.

In 2025, Adams returned to St. Paul and continued to improve. Before his MLB call-up in June, he had already compiled a 3.43 ERA over 13 games. He gave up 17 runs, allowed just two home runs, and struck out 37 hitters.

Now, with his major league debut imminent, Adams hopes to stabilize Minnesota’s injury-hit rotation. The Twins will look to rebound as they begin a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field.