The Minnesota Twins are caught up in a late-night affair with the Athletics on Tuesday night, and they have now fallen on hard times despite holding onto 9-3 lead late in the contest.

Twins starter Pablo Lopez was cruising along through five innings in this one, giving up just four hits and a pair of earned runs as his Twins held a three-run lead. Lopez had walked three, but only had thrown 72 pitches, so manager Rocco Baldelli and his staff were surely banking on getting at least another inning out of him.

That would not be the case, When Lopez came out for the sixth inning, he threw just one pitch in warm-ups before signaling to the Twins dugout and asking to check out of the game with an apparent injury.

Article Continues Below
More Minnesota Twins News
Rod Carew, Joe Mauer and Kirby Puckett with Twins logo and Target Field background
10 greatest Minnesota Twins players of all time, rankedRussell Steinberg ·
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4, left) and manager Rocco Baldelli (5, middle) argue with umpire Austin Jones (right) during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Correa and Baldelli were both ejected from the game.
Twins’ Carlos Correa had to be held back after ejection from Mariners gameTroy Finnegan ·
image thumbnail
1 player Minnesota Twins must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Cavan Biggio (18) celebrates his double against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field
Royals option struggling infielder after Twins seriesBrayden Haena ·
Minnesota Twins right fielder Willi Castro (50) rounds third base to score on a single hit by designated hitter Ryan Jeffers (27) in the third inning during game two of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field.
3 players Minnesota Twins fans are already fed up with in 2025Zachary Howell ·
Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee (2) is showered by catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) after hitting the game winning base hit in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.
Twins fans react to Minnesota’s second straight walk off vs. RoyalsZachary Howell ·

This is obviously a major development for the Twins, who will now have to dig a little bit deeper into their bullpen than maybe they were planning on doing coming into Tuesday night. Minnesota started the post-Lopez portion of the game with Cole Sands, who gave up one run in the sixth inning to allow the Athletics to have some life.

Thankfully for Baldelli and company, that life was short-lived thanks to the Twins' offense. Minnesota racked up four runs in the top of the seventh inning to truly blow the game open and all but secure the victory, giving the Twins the first two games of a four-game set with the A's.

However, the focus and concern will be on the health of Lopez moving forward. The former Miami Marlin has proven to be very steady so far this season, coming into Tuesday with a 4-3 record and just a 2.75 ERA in 10 starts for the season. The right-hander has only given away 11 walks on the season to go with his 57 strikeouts.

The Twins will have to shuffle the rotation around if Lopez is forced to miss significant time, which could halt some of the momentum for what has been a hot baseball team of late. While Minnesota is still chasing the Detroit Tigers at the top of the AL Central, they are well above the .500 mark and are firmly in the wild card race in the American League.