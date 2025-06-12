Byron Buxton reminded fans exactly why the Minnesota Twins still believe in his star power. During Wednesday night’s Texas Rangers vs. Twins clash, the Minnesota center fielder crushed a 479-foot home run, the longest of his career and one of the most jaw-dropping bombs this season.

The towering third-inning blast came off a slider from Texas rookie Jack Leiter and gave the Twins a 3-2 lead. Statcast measured the homer at 111.6 mph exit velocity and a 25-degree launch angle, proving Buxton’s elite bat speed and perfect timing. It eclipsed his previous longest shot of 477 feet, set in 2022.

MLB’s official account captured the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphatically sharing the following caption along with a video of the three-run blast.

“479 FEET! BYRON BUXTON LAUNCHES ONE WAY OUT!”

pic.twitter.com/RfVlPgFdkg — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2025

Buxton's bomb came at a pivotal moment. The Twins entered the second game of their series against the Rangers having suffered a 16-4 blowout the night before. At 35-31, Minnesota sits second in the AL Central, chasing a surging Detroit Tigers squad. The longest home run of Buxton’s career couldn’t have come at a better time for morale.

What makes this blast more impressive is the story behind it. Just weeks ago, Buxton was sidelined with a concussion after a collision with Carlos Correa. Despite constant injuries throughout his career, the 31-year-old slugger continues to deliver when healthy. With 143 career home runs and 11 this season, Buxton remains a major threat in the Minnesota lineup.

The team continues to battle through adversity with several key players still out. Yet Buxton’s heroics highlight what this club can do when its stars shine. His resilience, power, and ability to change a game with one swing are why Minnesota is still very much in the playoff hunt.

In a critical stretch of the season, the Twins will need more moments like this—moments that show why Buxton is one of the game’s most dynamic talents.