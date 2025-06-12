The Boston Red Sox made several big moves during the offseason to load up for the 2025 season, but things haven't really panned out yet as the Red Sox currently have a losing record and are in 4th place in the AL East. In order to help change that, the Red Sox made another move on Wednesday as they acquired relief pitcher Jorge Alcala in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox bullpen just got stronger.

“Sources: The Red Sox are acquiring pitcher Jorge Alcala in a trade with the Twins,” Robert Murray said in a post.

In exchange for Jorge Alcala, the Twins will be receiving third baseman Andy Lugo.

“Source confirms Red Sox acquire righty Jorge Alcala from Twins for Andy Lugo,” Chris Cotillo said in a post.

Alcala has had some strong seasons in his career, but this year is not one of them so far. He has appeared in 22 games for the Twins this season, and he has pitched 24.1 innings. Alcala has given up 29 hits and 24 earned runs in those 24.1 innings. His record is 0-2, and he has an 8.88 ERA. He has been struggling this season, but maybe a change of scenery will help Alcala return to his best form.

Last season was a much better year for Alcala as he appeared in 54 games and finished with a 3.24 ERA. To put things in perspective, he pitched 34 more innings last year and gave up three less runs than he has given up this year. This season has been bad, but there is a much better version of Alcala out there that the Red Sox are hoping to unlock.

Jorge Alcala has been playing Major League Baseball since 2019, and he has been with the Twins for his entire career. He has had an up and down career as he doesn't have a lot of appearances in most of the seasons that he has played, but last year was certainly a step in the right direction. If Alcala can consistently find that part of his game, he can be a great reliever. The Red Sox have been struggling this season, so they could really use Alcala's best form for the remainder of the season.