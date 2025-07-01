The Minnesota Twins initially placed Royce Lewis on the injured list on June 14 after he suffered a hamstring injury. After missing 15 straight games, the prospect third baseman finally receives an update regarding his health.

Reports indicate that Lewis, who is 26 years old, is being reinstated from the IL on Tuesday, according to ESPN and the Associated Press. The Twins have their third baseman back as Royce Lewis aims to remain healthy for the remainder of the season.

“The Minnesota Twins reinstated third baseman Royce Lewis from the injured list Tuesday after a 15-game absence because of a recurrence of the hamstring strain that delayed his season debut.”

Lewis is set to bat eighth in the order for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Hopefully, the former No. 1 draft pick can avoid injury this time around, as that has been the story of Royce Lewis' career so far. Similar to Twins teammate Byron Buxton, who is one of the best outfielders in baseball when healthy.

The most games he's played in a single season is 82, which he accomplished in 2024. He's flashed major potential when healthy, but the injuries have stacked up early on in his career. So far this year, Royce Lewis has only played in 30 games for the Twins, as he was with a more serious hamstring injury out to begin the season.

In the 30 games he's played, Lewis owns a .202 batting average and .282 OBP while recording 20 hits, two home runs, and nine RBIs through 99 at-bats. Getting more attempts at the plate is key to his success, as there is a chance he can turn things around for himself and the Twins.

That's especially true if you look at his career numbers. Through 648 career at-bats, Royce Lewis is recording a .258 batting average and .320 OBP while totaling 167 hits, 35 home runs, and 113 RBIs. Those are numbers the Twins can be happy with. But ensuring his health is on point will be what truly dictates his success in MLB.