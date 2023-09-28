With the Minnesota Twins already locked in as the third seed in the American League playoff picture, manager Rocco Baldelli revealed the team's pitching plans for the wild card series which starts next Tuesday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Twins will roll out All-Stars Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray in Games 1 and 2, according to Do-Hyoung Park. The pair have been Minnesota's best starting pitchers all season long and form one of the best front-end rotations in the league.

Lopez will get the ball for the Twins in Game 1 of the best-of-three set. The sixth-year righty is among the league leaders in strikeouts with 234 and has an 11-8 record with a 3.66 ERA in 32 starts this season. Lopez has registered 20 quality starts and 14 starts with eight or more strikeouts. He's struggled a bit as of late though, allowing 11 runs across his last three starts while pitching past the fifth inning in one of them.

Gray is in the midst of his best season since 2019, recording a 2.80 ERA through 31 starts this season. He's been spectacular since the All-Star break with a 2.69 ERA in 13 starts, 10 of them quality starts.

Though Baldelli did not mention who will start a potential Game 3, logically it would be Twins right-hander Joe Ryan. The 27-year-old showed flashes of brilliance during the early months of the season but has gotten shelled since the All-Star break, posting a 5.62 ERA in 10 starts since the mid-July break.

The Twins have yet to learn their opponent for the wild card series. It could be one of potentially four teams with four days left in the regular season, as the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are all jockeying for position in a crowded American League field.