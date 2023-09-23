For the first time in three seasons, the Minnesota Twins are back on top of the AL Central. After defeating the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on Friday night, the 82-72 Twins will be playing postseason baseball in October.

Barring a miracle, the Twins will be the American League's No. 3 seed, meaning they'll likely play in a best-of-three Wild Card series against the lowest-seeded AL Wild Card team.

Who they will play is still up the air, as the bloodbath between the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros continues for the precious last few spots.

A big piece of the Twins' success this season has come from unexpected avenues. When the campaign began, it was the likes of Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton who were primed to bring this squad back into postseason contention.

But it's been the young guys — mainly Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien, Matt Wallner and Alex Kirilloff — who have been the difference.

“It's tough to imagine, right?” Julien said after Friday's win, according to MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park. “Because you really dream of playing here first. You don't really think, ‘Oh, I want to help the team make the playoffs.' You're trying just to be here and just to help the team win.”

The entire clubhouse is well aware that the youth revolution is here, and the rookies will be called upon to produce come playoff time.

“The young guys are bringing a lot of energy to us, and that just makes us do a lot more things out there,” Jorge Polanco, the longest-tenured player in the organization, explained.

“It's just all the guys that I see right away, and I know they're going to become superstars,” Correa echoed. “He's one of the [Alex] Bregmans, one of the [Kyle] Tuckers, one of the [Yordan] Alvarezes. When they come in right away, they make an impact on your team, and they're going to keep doing it for a long time.”

With the AL Central locked up, the focus of the final eight games of the regular season will be on finetuning as the Twins look to finally end their record 18-game playoff losing streak.