Tyson Fury revealed what the hardest fight of his professional boxing career was.

Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion and holds a number of big wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora (x3), Deontay Wilder (x2) and Dillian Whyte to name a few.

Most would assume his toughest fight would have been his first against Wilder in Dec. 2018 where he was dropped twice by the American, with the second one coming in the last and final round with many assuming he was out cold.

However, the Briton — who mostly outboxed Wilder for the majority of the contest — somehow got back to his feet and finished the fight in style only for it to later be deemed a split decision draw.

And while his toughest fight was indeed with Wilder, it was not the first contest, but rather, the trilogy which took place Oct. 2021 where Fury earned the 11th-round knockout win.

“No, I don’t think that one was most challenging,” Fury said on a Twitter Space (via Boxing-Social). “I think Wilder three – me and Deontay had a trilogy, three title fights together – I think the third one was probably the hardest fight of my career.

“We both went to war. We both came in with damaging intentions. He put me down twice, I put him down three times, and I ended up getting a knockout in round eleven. But I do believe it took a lot out of both fighters, for sure. Hell of a fight.”

It's hard to argue with that as Fury touched on the rehabilitation process following the trilogy.

“There’s a lot of rest and recuperation involved,” he added. “Eating plenty of food, enjoying your family or friends or people you care about. And just taking it nice and slowly you know.

“Because you’re gonna be sore, you’re gonna be in pain, you’re gonna be hurting quite a lot. After a few days or a week, you start to get a lot better. Time is a healer, no matter what it is.”

Fury's next fight is not confirmed, but there is an expectation that he will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Although Usyk doesn't carry the knockout power that Wilder does, many in the boxing world envision it to be an extremely tough fight for Fury as far as technical boxing ability is concerned.